The Bachelor Recap Season 24, Episode 5: How Peter injured his face

With all the craziness and drama that is already going on this season “The Bachelor,” we almost forgot the biggest event even before the season premiered.

The bachelor himself, Peter Weber, suffered some freak accident that left with a loss of face, as revealed in October, but because of the hush-hush nature of the ABC reality series production, fans had to speculate and wonder.

Did he jump over a fence? Fall out of a limousine after jumping? Was he repelling Hannah B. again? Was it a pilot accident?

Unfortunately and somewhat shockingly, cameras were not rolling when Peter was injured, leaving the audience and the women of the show just as confused when he stepped out of a helicopter with a bandage on his forehead.

When asked what happened, Peter said: “I was exploring a bit and I saw this volcano, so I found a path to take me there, to the top. And while I was walking a cougar crossed my path and I immediately close my eyes with it. And my animal instinct took over and I just did what needed to be done. “

So yes, that was a lie.

As revealed in October, and as Peter admitted after having fun with the ladies: “If you hear what happened, it is ridiculous. However, it is bad. I recently left the (hotel) lobby – this is a true story. “

We know it’s true because producers have taken the time to give a dramatic re-enactment of events (probably kicking themselves all the time for not recording it on camera). For the record, we also want a dramatic re-enactment of the puma fight.

Peter explained that he was simply walking into a golf cart while holding a glass in his hand. “When I hit my head, I shattered the glass in my head,” he admitted. “It just sounds ridiculous. I stabbed myself in the head. I have 22 stitches. I will never forget this experience. I will be reminded for the rest of my life.”

Peter said he felt nothing, but told it Entertainment tonight after the incident that the aftermath looked like a “murder scene” because of all the bleeding.

“I found out later how bad it was. I saw the first photo and I was like that, oh my god, I will never look the same again. The plastic surgeon, he took care of me. He did a good job. “

None of that junk really made the episode, which really played the whole thing as a fairly minor incident. After all, they were in Costa Rica and it was time to make good times and make tough decisions, right?

The first of these, however, happened a long time before Costa Rica, when Alayah turned and escorted out the door, so that she wasn’t dealing with ‘this’, which we can only assume is the whole show itself. If it is the drama and the nonsense and the lies and the underhand … yes, that is “The Bachelor.”

Finally Peter went to the rose ceremony we had to hold last week and reminded the viewers that there were women in the house named Deandra, Kiarra and Savannah … just in time to send them home. And that brought us to Costa Rica, with production-saving airline tickets on four tickets.

Sydney opened during her one-on-one with Peter and revealed her struggles with growing up a mixed race and with limited financial resources, and how she missed school dancing and was bullied and harassed. Kelsey, on the other hand, forgot what show she had, revealing that she is uncertain about dating Peter with other people.

We do not know for sure how she thought she would be able to date only with him in “The Bachelor” format, but it is remarkable that at least one person (and often more than one) seems to have the same fears and uncertainties during participation in this franchise.

She then told Peter that she loved him, was called to drink herself in a sad stupor about his date with Sydney (“I did that once!”, She yelled at Tammy). She later came clean for Peter after his second one-on-one with Kelley and scored a rose for her problems. The date ladies had also received roses to open it up (and in the case of Kelley a lizard).

Hannah Ann during the group date, so four were already handed out. After the ceremony, it was the end of the road for Lexi and Shiann, with the latter giving Peter a tip: some women are not entirely sincere with him.

Okay, this is “The Bachelor.” Someone is there to launch his reality career, someone is there to promote his music, someone is there – the bottom line is with every passing season, it’s getting harder and harder to find the people who might be there to find love .

Peter’s journey continues this week with a shot, as “The Bachelor” doubles with a special Wednesday edition at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View photos

ABC

Meet the 30 Women Vying for Bachelor Pete’s Heart