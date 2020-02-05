The bachelor Peter Weber promises that he knows what he is doing

Peter Weber, star of The Bachelor, sometimes seems confused.

It is not his fault. As the titular bachelor he has to go out with a large group of women who all have their own agenda and their own perspectives, while somehow keeping his own thoughts in order. That sounds tiring and it looks tiring on the screen, especially when one person tells him one and the other tells him the opposite.

The past few weeks have been particularly difficult, even as a viewer, because there are so many arguments and so many women complaining about other women instead of giving more to Peter.

Peter himself visited E! News on Wednesday and acknowledged that yes, the drama has been difficult, but everything is going to change mainly because more women are being sent home without roses.

“I will be very real – at the moment it has not become extremely serious with one of the relationships. There are still too many women for a real serious relationship to be at the forefront of the show and that’s going on here change in the following episodes, “he told us. “And I think people will see that. You know how this show works [only], only the nature of the show, if there are too many relationships, you can’t have that many serious relationships. But it will change.”

That starts tonight, including the two-on-one date and leaves us with a really manageable number of participants to keep up with, while we are still left with a slightly sour taste in our mouths about some of the problems that have been going on so far come this season. We’ve given Peter’s pretty much about it below, and he says that while his decisions seem a bit random, he says he always knew what he was doing, at least in terms of who his front runners were.

E! News: The two-on-one is tonight and that is always a good way to bring all the drama to a successful conclusion. What can you say about how that goes?

Peter Weber: I will just say this: I am doing my utmost to fully understand and end it. And I do.

When I watch the show, I often have the feeling that a teacher is a kindergarten or something. Have you ever felt that way?

Yes. There are moments like in Cleveland. I know my tactics were often to bring all the women together, so you couldn’t have it, she said, she said things, because in my opinion you never get out if that’s all “going to get, so I wanted that everyone would talk to each other so that you could not hide anything. Yeah, there were times when it looked like, guys, just what the truth is, like, I don’t care anyway, what the truth is. And you know, again I just did my best to try and figure it out. I do not know if I have necessarily discovered the full truth in many of the situations, but I have done my best.

The Alayah / Victoria thing was so hard because they both said very different things, and I just want someone to explain it!

Yes! And I’m there if … I remember looking at my facial expression. I was so confused at the time. As if I didn’t get clarity, even after that conversation, because one said the one, the other said the other, so at that moment it’s like, okay, what are you going to do?

In the end I felt bad for Alayah.

Yes, and that is part of the reason that I thought it was good to bring her back and her back and why did I see something of that before all the viewers saw it on the screen. I saw that stuff back in LA, and it was hard for me to let her go, and I didn’t feel so good about it, and I felt that I had made a mistake, and when she came back I tried to to do that well and keep her there, and of course she went home afterwards. And that was just a decision that I had to make, just for the hygiene of the house. Frankly, that was the reason.

I sometimes found Monday’s episode very difficult to watch. Some problems between some women were just very difficult to listen to, especially the allegations of popping pills and such. What is it like for you to look back now, because you probably had no idea what was going on?

Yes, I mean, I was told. I don’t think it was broadcast, but you know Tammy told me about her allegations of pill popping with Kelsey and I don’t support that at all. That’s not good, trying to blame somebody for those needs to take the pills for those reasons, that wasn’t fair at all because of Kelsey. I’m not good with, you know, many things I’ve seen with some women, how they treat each other when I’m not there, and of course I didn’t know anything about this, we were also filming. I just don’t have access to that information. But in my opinion it is too much and I wish that this did not happen. There is drama, but then that is a little higher, a little higher.

You have said all season that drama against you means that it works because they are fighting for you. But do you think there is a line?

Absolutely. And I think I look back, I know I made that statement, and I think I wasn’t going to take it the way I think it was taken. I was just trying to get rid of it, you know, does it prove that people like it? If people didn’t care, it would be a very ordinary, boring season, and when, when you see people starting to develop feelings, it is of course hard to see how other people develop feelings for that same person. That’s the kind of drama that shows that this works, no drama between women, accusing people of popping pills, or accusing people of bullying. That was taken out of context. I’m talking about when you start to develop feelings for the same person, that kind of drama between two people shows that this experience works.

So what are we going to see if the relationships become a little clearer in the future?

Listen, I certainly … I’ve always been at the forefront and people think he’s making crazy decisions, he doesn’t know what he’s doing. I promise I knew exactly what I am doing. The show and the show process, you have to spend so many roses every week, so you have to stay around people. But I knew what I was doing. and you will see that coming together here in the coming weeks. And the clarity that I always had will become clearer.

Is that frustrating for you to have to be, guys, I know what I do, I know the decisions I make, but this is how the show works?

It’s frustrating, but at the same time, as you said, I knew exactly what I was doing, and with whom I really, you know, felt something with, you know, a few front runners. And that is something like that, I see all these comments and this hatred, and I just clean it up a bit and like guys, you will see, I was really never so confused. In the end it was confusing for the girls that I really cared very much about what I had a strong relationship with, but it went fine until then.

We have heard many cryptic, confusing plagues from your end. Can you give us another?

Oh dude I mean, I say it all the time, but I followed my heart all the time, and things happened to the end, and it wasn’t easy for me at all. But I am happy and happy with where I am.

The bachelor will be broadcast tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. Stay informed this week for more from our interview with Peter!