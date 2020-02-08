The bachelor Peter Weber defends himself against his critics

It was a difficult bachelor season for all involved.

So far there have been six episodes of drama, with lead Peter Weber sits in the middle and makes questionable decisions everywhere – or at least from our perspective they seem questionable. Such as when he sent Alayah home based on other women’s opinions, and then brought Alayah back into battle with a rose from a date when she was not present, and then let Alayah go again when the other women got angry. Or like when he invited Tammy and Mykenna for a confrontation disguised as a date, each of them told what the other had said, when one sent home and then sent the other home a few minutes later during the rose ceremony. Or like when he chose Hannah Ann, of all people, to grill about her childhood during dinner.

We only say that some viewers have had a hard time with some of these choices, but it is clear that Peter is also having a hard time. What should a man do about two of his girlfriends who yell at each other? Who should he believe if one girl says she is friends with another girl and the other girl says the opposite?

Some headlines have stated that he is the worst bachelor ever, or that he will be a super villain. Tweets have said much worse, and Peter is definitely not hiding in a non-critical bubble. He has heard a lot of hate and is not in favor of this.

“I’m definitely getting tough skin now,” he told E! News. “But I … I understand that there is a lot of drama drama right now and that things are pretty crazy, but I think it’s a bit … it’s a shame a lot of criticism and a lot of hatred that’s kind of it kind of come out. “

He says he wanted people to focus on positivity instead.

“I just think there is no room for that and there is now too much of it, and I wish people could focus more on spreading love and just more positivity and not so many negative things, because again, we’re just all people, and I know there are many opinions about many women in the show, many opinions about me, “he says.

All people who sign up for this franchise are still people.

“You know, we just do our best, and we sign up for this kind of experience and you hope for the best,” he says. “You hope that at the end of love you will find love and yes, things will always happen, things will come out because we are human and we are not perfect, but I wish people would focus more on spreading love instead of so much hatred. “

Peter also says that there is no real way to prepare for what it is like to be a bachelor, and that he has even done his best even after graduating.

“You have no idea, and it is clear that you are on the side of the participant and you are in charge of two different worlds, so you can never really prepare for either”, he explains. “I remember preparing to become a bachelor and you try to prepare as well as you can. You think you know what is coming and how you deal with it, and there is no way. You can never Imagine dating a lot of people in such an environment.It is a beautiful, amazing environment, but it is also very heavy, there is a lot of pressure and you have to make decisions in a very short time and you have to let go of relationships that you might don’t know yet if you want to let it go, and it’s tough. And you just do your best, and that’s all I did and you know, I’m glad of that. ”

We will see how Peter’s journey continues on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.