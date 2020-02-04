The bachelor explains the ridiculous head injury of Peter Weber

The bachelor did much more than just explain how Peter Weber got that big scar on his forehead in tonight’s three-hour episode, but it’s still everything we can think of.

The bachelor showed up to meet his many girlfriends on their first day in Costa Rica with a large sort of bandage on his head, and while he started trying to claim that he got into a fight with a cougar while exploring a volcano, the actual story ended oddly hilarious and completely ridiculous to the point where it is almost impressive.

In short, Peter came across a golf cart that did not move and then hit himself in his own head with a wine glass.

We first got a re-enactment of the moment by an actor, which was fine, but then we were treated to the real blurry security footage of Peter’s real accident, and it was even funnier than we could have imagined, partly because it was so blurry.

It was especially entertaining because it seemed as if Peter saw the trip to Costa Rica as a new beginning after all the drama of Alayah, and now he is here, smashed in the head with broken glass. It never stops.

At least the Alayah drama ended.

After all the other women had become so mad at him, he sent Alayah home again, and this time she did not protest. He then did his best to apologize in that room full of angry women who were over it, because after all he is the bachelor.

At the rose ceremony, Peter said goodbye to some of the women we barely met and then they all went to Costa Rica, where the drama only continued.

We really watched the whole thing when it first started, but in the middle of the second we started getting hungry, and by the end of the third hour we were completely lost.

Tammy decided that Kelsey had a malfunction and told Peter she was worried about an alcohol problem, so Kelsey went to Peter’s room to defend himself and he gave her a random rose and canceled the cocktail party, and then Tammy went through her own cocktail party to talk to him to defend himself against Kelsey who defended herself against Tammy, and then Tammy got a rose, and we said goodbye to cool little car girl and poor Shiann, who didn’t do anything the whole season but was devastated. Go.

That paragraph there took more than an hour to happen. This show should not last three hours. We don’t even like a three-hour Avengers movie!

Peter’s pool of women has now dropped to 10, and very few of them have received good light this season.

There are two hours left this week, with a completely different episode broadcast on Wednesday. That’s where we get the infamous two-on-one date, and we really don’t know who will be on it. Tammy and Kelsey? Victoria F and Hannah Ann? Mykenna and Tammy? Victoria F and Victoria P?

This season is everywhere and also the arguments, but we are on the edge of our seats while we wait to find out.

The bachelor will be broadcast on Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.