The bachelor discloses the last 6 participants

Well, that was quite the bloodbath.

The bachelor just said goodbye to four whole people, which is just one more than normal in an episode, but now that we know most of their names, it felt like a lot. Only six women continue to fight for Peter Weber‘s heart: Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Kelley, Natasha, Kelsey and Madison.

Even with the women who are still there, there were problems. There were so many doubts, so many questions, so many tears that seemed to come from nowhere. And there was also a telenovela group date that we are incredibly jealous of.

The first to leave was Victoria P., who sat down with Peter and said there were things to talk to him about, starting with the fact that he had clearly withdrawn in recent days following the situation with Alayah. He agreed, and he also explained that he just didn’t see her as his wife and he thought it was time to go.

She refused to run away, and no, she was not upset, but she was also quite upset. See you soon, Victoria P.

The second to leave was Tammy, and as much as we liked Tammy at the start of the season, it feels like a good riddance right now. She destroyed all goodwill towards her in the Monday episode when she targeted Kelsey because she was crying too much, and this time she made Mykenna her goal after Mykenna had a minor disruption and almost left when she, again, didn’t get one on one .

Seeing Peter who invited Hannah Ann and Victoria F. to their second group dates before many girls had one at all would probably send us over, but Tammy thought Mykenna was taking her emotions too far, and was planning to Telling Peter she thought Mykenna was not suitable for him.

Tammy was so rude that it was easy to root for Mykenna, despite the fact that she speaks like the back of a tampon box.

“I am a strong, independent woman and I don’t let anyone knock me down!” she kept saying, and then the screen reminded us that she is a fashion blogger, which made sense (although her website is currently under construction).

After yelling at each other at a post-date party (while Peter was making love with Madison, who got the date rose), Peter invited them both to a fairly unconventional two-on-one date. It was not really a date, but a pre-cocktail party where they both had the chance to explain themselves.

Tammy claimed that Mykenna was just there for hashtags, and Mykenna said no, she is not, and since Tammy clearly has no connection with Peter, it felt pretty obvious that she should go.

Mykenna was convinced that this meant she received a rose at the rose ceremony, but she was wrong and eventually she went home with Sydney.

Hannah Ann and Victoria F. got tonight’s one-on-ones and both of them unexpectedly became dramatic. With Hannah Ann, Peter wasn’t sure if the 23-year-old would be ready for the wedding. And after riding a horse for a while, Victoria F. just broke down. She even got up from their dinner and walked away, panicked by how she panicked.

But at the end everything was fine, even if the seeds of doubt were planted, and now there are only six names that we must remember.

Getting Natasha a rose was the most shocking, just because we barely saw her and Peter talking other than when she calls him because she’s stupid, but maybe that’s exactly why she’s still there, and exactly why we don’t like her yet find. Team Natasha! Until she disappoints us!

The bachelor is (usually) broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC.