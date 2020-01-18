The baby named Arrow may be a lucky charm for the chief messages

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A few days after her son was born on Super Bowl Sunday, Ellen Gill learned that he had a congenital heart defect.

“I saw his doctor enter the room,” said Gill. “I knew right away that it was much worse than we thought.”

At just 8 months, the doctors performed an open heart surgery on her son. Even after the operation, his little heart could not take over.

Doctors rely on ECMO support or extracorporeal membrane oxygen support. Gill’s son could relax and go home.

During a routine heart exam, the doctors found that his heart was not functioning as it should.

“These moments are heartbreaking and very, very difficult to overcome,” said Gill. “But overall, he had so many more good days than bad ones.”

The doctor tried a cardiac catheterization test, but Gill’s son was still weak. The couple spent six months in Children’s Mercy’s pediatric intensive care unit waiting for a heart.

Ellen quit her job and moved to Kansas City to be with her son. She was given a room in the Ronald McDonald House up the street.

“It’s not the trip I would have chosen, but I’m grateful for our trip, for his life,” said Gill.

Gill’s thanks grew when his son lost his heartbeat and the doctors were able to bring him back after 30 minutes of compressions.

“It is terrible to have to think about your child’s mortality,” said Gill.

Gill received the call on the Chiefs’ first Red Friday of the 2019 season. Her son got a heart.

“It was so surreal. It didn’t feel like it could actually happen, “said Gill.” It was the moment when I knew that he would do it and that he would be fine. “

Gill hopes that one day she will be able to meet the family that saved her son’s life.

She said it could be part of both her healing process and hers.

“It’s such a strong, beautiful heart,” said Gill.

Strong, similar to the name she gave her son.

“His name was so fitting for his trip and everything he went through,” said Gill. “I think we couldn’t have chosen a better name for him and his life.”

Gill and her son’s father decided to name their firstborn Arrow. They thought of Arrowhead Stadium when they called their Super Bowl baby.

Gill says she has found greater appreciation for his name.

“I’ve heard from people that an arrow has to be withdrawn before it can be fired, and I think a lot about it,” said Gill Future, and it will be a very bright future. “

Gill said the future has a lot more happy days ahead and Chiefs is winning.

