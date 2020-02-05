The automotive industry has an identity crisis. Just look at the ads for Super Bowl. – Mother Jones

A decade after it emerged from the bloodshed of the Great Recession, the automotive industry is booming again and profitable, but it is facing an uncertain future. Even in a economy economy, Americans buy fewer cars per person each year (and fewer than in 2000), and car dealers make less profit on their sales volume than if they encourage Americans to take out lending terms. Teenagers are considerably less likely to have a driver’s license than 20 years ago. Although most Americans still live in car-related suburban sprawl, there is a growing preference for living in densely walkable cities. Meanwhile, Tesla electric vehicle has become the second most valuable vehicle manufacturer in the world, leaving GM and Ford of Detroit in the dust and scrambling to prioritize their own electric supply.

The turmoil and uncertainty of the automotive industry were included in the commercials broadcast during Sunday’s Super Bowl. This is the biggest night of advertising, usually a time of car manufacturer triumphalism and flourishing anti-urbanist propaganda, but this year’s advertisements showed an industry trapped between a gas-guzzling present and an inevitable future for electric vehicles, not knowing or she had to sell her newest cars as an escape from the American obsession with cars or a tribute to them.

The most direct opposition was offered by Audi’s “Let It Go”, with Game of Thrones ’Maisie Williams in the lead role. The commercial presents Audi’s fully electric e-tron as a remedy for the car culture itself. Williams goes to a city intersection full of dusty beaters from the 80s. “Today’s high temperature is 8 degrees above normal,” her radio informs, followed by what sounds like the start of a news item on climate change, on which Williams reports it Large number of Frozen launches about letting things go, escaping through a bunch of unattractive car-culture totems: bouncing low-riders, fat-monkey car mechanics, tire-shop tube men and macho muscle cars. Audi wants you to know that it recognizes all the ugly and toxic things about American car culture and its effects on the planet, and as a solution it offers its e-tron, as clean and doughy as a Disney princess.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvEAklsAAts (/ embed)

Hyundai also seems well aware of the growing consumer preference for dense cities with its celebrated “Smaht Pahk” place. Instead of the typical “urban” car advertisement with a bodyless car driving at high speed through an abandoned, I am legendary core, Hyundai shows the company’s practical automated parking assistance. The decor is a street on a human scale in Boston, complete with pedestrians and a cameo of former Sox slugger David Ortiz, who pops up out of a second-floor window and looks like the eyes of Jane Jacobs on the street.

In the meantime, General Motors shunned the soft urbanity for a more naughty look. Remember that this was the company that tried to sell its electric Chevy Bolts to the type of environmentally conscious motorists who bought two million Priuses in the last two decades. GM failed so spectacularly that at one point it lost nearly five digits per vehicle. The model ended up as a glorified compliance car, whose existence was largely justified by the fact that GM could sell more Sierras and Silverados at a high margin without breaking the clean air regulations of California.

So while Audi called for a clean car future, GM turned its own electric vehicle portfolio back to what its marketing branch does best: selling huge SUVs as muscular avatars of masculinity rather than as self-flagging symbols of green virtue. Step into the all-electric GMC Hummer, complete with single specifications such as ONE DHOUSAND HORSEPOWER and 11,500 POUND FEET OF TORQUE. If the technical things are too subtle, the teaser with LeBron James literally climbs on you. If the Audi e-tron wants to sell its electric car as an escape from the American asphalt landscape, the Hummer offers the consumer the dream of dominating it.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6EPPJHaCtw (/ embed)

Similarly, Ford’s only Super Bowl ad purchase was a short version of a teaser for the company’s own new electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E. The full version of the ad about Idris Elba tells a fleet of iconic Mustangs driving through the American countryside and then through LA to finally unveil the new Mach-E.

But astonishingly, anti-climactically, the new vehicle looks less like an iconic muscle car than one of the dozens of ubiquitous compact crossover models hiding the suburbs of America. This kind of practical hatchback is not for nothing popular, but it is not nice to see one that is sold with the muscle car hype machine instead of a slightly comical demonstration of the number of bags of groceries you can place in the back .

Porsche’s fun and smart ‘The Heist’ does its best to try the same: that its new all-electric Taycan is the natural heir to the legacy of Porsche’s sports car rather than a dull Urkel car for the environmental public. As the advertisement progresses, a caravan of powerful Porsches bombards in dense European streets in Ronin style.

There is an irony in this probably lost on most Americans. More and more often, cars are banned completely from those streets, not least thanks to the Dieselgate scandal involving Porsche (and Audi) parent company Volkswagen, which was caught cheating. Madrid, Oslo and Paris are among the most important European cities that have moved in recent years to follow Amsterdam and Copenhagen in restricting or banning cars from their city centers.

But one thing you will certainly not see on a Super Bowl Sunday is any suggestion that the future of America may entail fewer cars, less energy and more walking, transit, and cycling.

The other car advertisements of the night were typical. Toyota, fitting in with its leading position, premiered with a smart and, above all, non-sweaty advertisement showing the seating capacity of the Highlander. Hyundai’s new luxury brand Genesis used famous guests Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to sell itself as an approachable, relatively less snobbish luxury car, an understandable field for a brand that most Americans are not yet familiar with. And Jeep’s tribute to Groundhog Day felt like a legacy everywhere – a big gas SUV that was sold by a famous famous pitchman. It was a measure of the state of affairs in the car industry that on Sunday nothing felt more like an outlier than the most normal advertisement of all.

Michael Tae Sweeney is a film and television editor based in San Diego and Brooklyn, N.Y.