The authorities are trying to present new animal attractions in the redesigned zoo

While officials are focused on acquiring a diverse wildlife to offer new attractions, Bubble, the only individual who is the only Humboldt penguin living in a zoo, has to melt a bubble of loneliness in a zoo for a year or two before it is paired with a partner. The zoo authorities confirmed to the Free Press Journal that the plan to get three more penguins this year has hit a roadblock and would take “a little more time”.

Byculla Zoo received eight Humboldt penguins, three men and five women, from Seoul on July 26, 2016. One of the male penguins, Dory, died in quarantine from a bacterial infection, causing riots across the city against the BMC decision to take the penguins to Mumbai.

Read also: Mumbai gets India’s first accessible aviary in the Byculla Zoo

On March 6, 2017, the remaining seven penguins – Bubble, Mr. Molt, Donald, Daisy, Popeye, Olive, and Flipper – were moved from quarantine to today’s enclosure, and by June 2017, six penguins had mated.

The youngest penguin, Mr. Molt, has teamed up with the oldest, Flipper. Donald and Popeye found their partners in Daisy and Olive, while Bubble is the odd one.

Read also: In addition to six animal enclosures, the largest aviary was opened in the Byculla Zoo

Given growing concerns about Bubble’s loneliness, zoo officials hoped not only to find a partner for her, but possibly even add a new couple to the existing lot by 2020.

However, given the zoo’s redesign, officials said their priority was to get lions from the Saqarbaug Zoo in Gujarat, which would only be possible if they sent four zebras to them. The construction of enclosures for leopards, sloths and jackals for the public as well as the focus on the latest attraction, the walkthrough aviary, are other urgent tasks.

A senior BMC official told The Free Press Journal that Bubble’s loneliness issue was raised in several sessions, with concerns about how it could affect her health.

“According to our contract with Goatrade Farming Co. Ltd, the Thai procurement agency that helped the Mumbai zoo to get the penguins, they have to provide replacements in the event of death during the quarantine period. According to our plans, we were considering adding another pair in two or three years, and estimated that we could have three penguins by 2020, including a companion for Bubble, “said an official on condition of anonymity.

Those who watched the penguins said they hadn’t noticed any abnormal behavior or health issues in Bubble so far. However, they indicated that at some point she would need a partner, as she would soon be four years old.

BMC sources said they were also wary of legal problems that could arise if the penguin had no partner and the problem had to be solved at the earliest. The last time the penguins were in the news was when Mr. Molt and Flipper lost their first chick in August 2018.

Dr. Sanjay Tripathi, director of the Byculla Zoo, said: “The plan to get the three penguins, including the replacement for Dory, is in preparation, but it will take some time.”