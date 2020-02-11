The Australian saved 10 hours after holding onto the tree

A man in Australia was rescued on Tuesday 10 hours after clinging to a tree in flood.

Several drought-stricken, bone-dry rivers near Bega, New South Wales (NSW), which were hit by a low-pressure system with record rainfall and noxious winds, were turned into raging rapids within a few hours, reports Xinhua Agency. Hiking near the Brogo River at around 6:00 p.m. on monday the man was quickly carried away by the rising tides.

He desperately tried to stay afloat and clung to a tree, where he stayed until 4am Tuesday until a resident spotted the man and called for help.

“He wasn’t in great shape when we got him out,” Michelle De Frisbom, the local emergency services commander, told Australian Broadcasting Corporation. “He suffered from hypothermia … although it wasn’t that cold. He’s been in the water for a few hours … he’s a very happy man. “

Forecasters predict that more severe weather will occur later in the week and that emergency services could be put under greater pressure.

On Monday, the meteorology bureau announced that 391.6 mm of precipitation had fallen into the city in the past four days, most since February 1990, when 414.2 mm of precipitation was recorded and warned of further precipitation in the coming days.

The agency has warned in various cases of flooding and flooding hazards along rivers and the coast of the state of New South Wales, whose capital is Sydney, and of possible damage along the coast due to unusually high waves and floods.

The rains have also helped firefighters fight a series of fires that have raged in southeastern Australia since September 2019, with more than 30 trouble spots extinguished in NSW alone since February 7th.