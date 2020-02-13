The Australian court approves the $ 10 billion merger of Vodafone and TPG

The multi-billion dollar Vodafone TPG deal would bring Australia’s third and fourth largest telecommunications companies together

Two of Australia’s largest telecommunications companies appear to be joining forces after a court ruled on Thursday that the billion dollar deal between Vodafone and TPG would not pose a major threat to competition.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) blocked an attempted merger of the country’s third and fourth largest telecommunications companies, Vodafone and TPG, for $ 15 billion ($ 10 billion).

The ACCC believed that the smaller company could become an “innovative and disruptive” mobile operator in the country’s concentrated market, which is dominated by Telstra, Optus and Vodafone Australia.

In a case initiated by Vodafone against the ACCC that would hold the majority in the merger, federal judge John Middleton ruled in favor of the company.

“The court concluded that the proposed merger would have no effect or would likely significantly reduce competition … the merger can continue,” said ABC broadcaster.

Inaki Berroeta, CEO of Vodafone Hutchison Australia, said a merger with TPG would increase the company’s network capacity and accelerate the planned expansion of a 5G high-speed network.

“The faster the merger can go, the faster we can get better competitive results for Australian consumers and businesses,” he said in a statement.

The merger is expected to be completed in mid-2020 unless shareholder opposition or an ACCC appeal hinders this process.

The ACCC said it had “carefully examined the judgment.”

The Australian regulator has blocked the massive merger of TPG and Vodafone

© 2020 AFP

Quote:

Australian court approves $ 10 billion merger of Vodafone and TPG (2020 February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-australian-court-bn-vodafone-tpg-merger.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.