The AstroTwins say you have to write it down and then burn it if you need to bleed today

What do you see in the stars today? Every day, our resident astrologers, Tali and Ophi Edut (A.k.a. The AstroTwins) Set up your personal horoscope together with the self-care area for the day.

See also: Your weekly astrological overview for the 13th-19th January: this is your reason to confuse this!

AstroTwins Share Self Care from the Stars:

We all want to give our opinion, but if mercury meets unpredictable Uranus today, you probably want to put a (temporary) cork in it. “But … what if someone does something annoying and I decide to remove his back?” Asked actor Dave Bautista’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Drax. With an apology to Bautista, who is 51 today and says how you feel (or how you tear your spine out) before you think things could trigger a drama that could take a while to resolve calm. Do you need to vent? Write it down – and burn it.

See also: Taylor Swift thinks astrology influenced her feud with Katy Perry – here’s why she’s right

Daily horoscope:

Aquarius Daily Horoscope

Fish Daily Horoscope

Aries Daily Horoscope

Taurus daily horoscope

Twins Daily Horoscope

Cancer Daily Horoscope

Leo Daily Horoscope

Virgo Daily Horoscope

Libra daily horoscope

Scorpio Daily Horoscope

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope

Capricorn daily horoscope

Daily parade

Celebrity interviews, prescriptions and health tips are delivered to your inbox.

Email-address

Please enter a valid email address.

Thanks for registering! Please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Check out the original at Parade or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or Google+