Researchers have determined that the 45-mile-wide (70 km wide) Yarrabubba crater in Australia was formed when an asteroid struck the Earth just over 2.2 billion years ago. The collision occurred at a time when it was believed that the planet was encased in ice and the impact may have driven climate warming that led to a global thaw.

“Looking at our planet from space, it would have looked very different,” said isotopic geology professor Chris Kirkland of the University of Curtin in Australia, one of the study researchers published in the journal Nature Communications. “… You would see a white ball, not our familiar blue marble.”

Investigators suspect the region was covered by an ice sheet up to 3 miles (5 km) thick at that time. They calculated that the violent attack of an asteroid could have transformed immense amounts of ice into water vapor, sending perhaps 200 billion tons into the atmosphere. It would have served as a greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere.

The researchers wonder if this thaw helped bring the Earth to a more favorable climate for the simple microbes that inhabited the planet at that time to thrive and evolve, possibly making it a crucial event in the history of life on Earth.

The planet descended to one of its two primary periods of “Snowball Earth” 2.4 billion years ago amid an increase in oxygen in an atmosphere formerly dominated by methane and carbon dioxide. The asteroid, estimated at 4-1 / 2 miles (7 km) wide, landed in Yarrabubba in the state of Western Australia, coinciding with the end of the freeze.

“During the time of Yarrabubba’s impact, life was simpler but contained organisms such as stromatolites, seaweed mounds that still exist today,” said lead study author Timmons Erickson, a NASA research scientist in the Research and Astromaterial Exploration of the Johnson Space Center. Science Division

“It’s curious to think of an asteroid impact that changes the Earth’s atmosphere to something more clement for life than a” snowball “scenario,” Erickson added.

The researchers determined the age of the crater by examining small crystals of the monazite and zircon minerals formed on the impact of the asteroid.

The Earth has been hit by space rocks many times since it was formed 4.5 billion years ago. For example, an asteroid annihilated dinosaurs 66 million years ago. But the inexorable movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates and surface erosion have erased most of the oldest craters. Until now, the oldest known impact crater was one in South Africa with a diameter of more than 120 miles (200 km) that formed just over 2 billion years ago.

The other period of “Snowball Land” lasted from 700 million to 600 million years ago.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.