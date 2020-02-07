The aspiring Hollywood agent hopes to be in the spotlight

HOLLYWOOD, California. – It was the foot in the door to Hollywood that Roberto Larios always dreamed of: first as a post office assistant at Verve Talent and Literary Agency and then as a crash course in showbiz.

“It makes it possible to walk the path to the agent,” said Larios.

But for Larios, this trek started long before this performance. As a child of a first-generation Mexican-American family in Chicago, film and television played a key role.

“We looked at something over 20 years ago selena, It was the first moment I saw someone who looked like me and how I sounded, ”said Larios. “And the idea arose that I want to be part of it.”

Lario’s parents hoped that he would take a more predictable and safer path that many immigrant children might identify with.

“My parents definitely pushed me to become a lawyer and said,” Hey, that’s established, “said Larios.

But he loved entertainment and turned his attention to Hollywood. After completing his master’s in script writing and development at DePaul University, Larios joined Verve in 2018 and worked his way up from assistant to TV advertising coordinator.

“I was thrilled by my parents’ hard work ethic and, as we say,” si puede “to follow my dreams,” said Larios.

For him, becoming a talent agent one day means more than just doing business and finding work for Hollywood’s next great talent. Larios said it’s about putting the spotlight on the Latin American community that he’s so proud to be part of.

“When I looked at the landscape, there were very few Latinx agents. And I wanted to be able to identify and explore different Latinx voices and talents, ”said Larios.

Larios said he chose Verve because it supports this drive for diversity. Not only by creating advancement opportunities, but also by removing barriers to Hollywood access, such as increasing assistant pay in response to the #PayUpHollywood.

Thanks to bosses like Verve partner Amy Retzinger, who has his dream job, Larios was able to increase his salary as coordinator in January by 20 percent.

“It’s exciting to see someone like Roberto want to do the same. And I think, especially at Verve, you don’t have to be well connected and don’t have to work for the manager of the company to get ahead,” said Retzinger.

Larios is just a promotion away from the title he is targeting.

“It makes me work harder than I already am,” said Larios.

And until he gets there, he says he enjoys the Hollywood trip and knows that the dream is now within reach.