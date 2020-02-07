The aspiring director creates weekly content with friends

LOS ANGELES – The actors are on the right track and ready for the next shot. You’re shooting a sketch comedy about a bizarre gender reveal party.

It is the latest in a number of director Sean Keller.

“It’s the first of many that we try every weekend,” said Keller. “Work consistently, shoot consistently and do things.”

It’s always to be created that Keller believes will make him dream of being a full-time film director. He moved to LA eight years ago after graduating from film school.

When he was growing up, he was inspired by spectacular films.

“I love Spielberg films, like the really larger than life, full of character,” said Keller.

A few years ago, he took out a loan to buy a RED movie camera that he could use to work with like-minded people and create his own content.

He founded a production company called Accidental Jacket Entertainment. He has made short films and music videos with a core group of people and has since expanded his directorial portfolio.

Many of these people are here today as part of his sketch comedy group “A Little Bit”.

“I just feel very comfortable when I can direct,” said Keller. “I feel like it encourages me to do what I like to do and that’s why I moved to LA.”

Life in LA was tough at first. He struggled as an artist with odd jobs, one of them as a production assistant at the Oscars.

But it got to a point where these jobs took time that he couldn’t do.

So a year ago he started working full-time for a lifestyle brand as a video shooter, editor and director.

“I used to think a full-time job would take away the ability to do more of my own things, but it actually allowed more of it,” said Keller.

One of his biggest goals is to stage a feature film musical. His production company is currently working towards this goal.

He’ll definitely be watching on Oscar Sunday, which he calls his Super Bowl.

“It invigorates me and gives me the feeling that anything is possible in this industry,” said Keller.

Should he be one day as a nominated director or present, his Hollywood dream will come true.