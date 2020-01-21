New Delhi: The ASEAN Secretariat invited India to participate in a meeting convened in Bali on February 3 and 4 on the RCEP agreement to resolve New Delhi’s concerns, an official said.

India, at a meeting held in November last year in Bangkok, decided to withdraw from this mega free trade agreement, as its concerns were not adequately addressed by the RCEP.

“India received the invitation for the meeting, but has not yet made any decision about it,” the official said.

The meeting in Bali will be held at the level of chief negotiator.

The RCEP, which comprises a 10-member ASEAN bloc and six other countries, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, is in negotiations for a free trade pact.

Meanwhile, speaking at a WEF session in Davos, the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, said: “We believe that if RCEP nations provide adequate protection against circumvention of the rules of origin of the product, adequate transparency is provided in business practices, if there can be non-tariff barriers addressed, there is room for discussion. ”

Japan had previously indicated that efforts were being made for India to join the ambitious Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP), saying that all member countries of the group were committed to addressing New Delhi’s concerns.

Speaking in the Raisina Dialogue earlier this month, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said that India had not closed its doors to the RCEP and would conduct a cost-benefit analysis to assess its merit.

“As regards RCEP, we have to analyze the cost and benefit. We will evaluate RCEP for its economic and commercial merit. We have not closed our minds to that,” said the minister.

The presence of China in the RCEP group had generated concern, as Indian industry fears that the free trade pact will result in a flood of Chinese products in the domestic market. Several sectors such as IT and pharmaceutical have pointed out again and again the issue of trade barriers that have prevented the entry of national players in the Chinese market.

India has launched an automatic activation mechanism in the RCEP agreement as a remedy against the sudden and significant increase in imports from countries such as China to protect national players.

India registered a trade deficit in 2018-19 with up to 11 RCEP member countries, including China, South Korea and Australia.

The agreement aims to cover issues related to goods, services, investments, economic and technical cooperation, competition and intellectual property rights.

In such trade agreements, business partners reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. They also relax rules such as the visa regime to promote trade in services and attract investments.

