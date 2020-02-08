‘The artist of freedom’, by Ben Okri: NPR

It is written in the oldest legends that all are born in prison. This prison is all they know. Literature describes life in it. Religion hints at her redemption. Having lived here all their lives, humans have stopped seeing it as a prison.

Thus begins Ben Okri’s new novel, The Freedom Artist. The same page ends like this: “(human) civilizations became so successful that they forgot they were in prison. They began to think they were free.” If you still do not feel deep and doubtful terror, you are better in compartmentalization than me.

The nature of reality has worried Okri for a long time. In a 2011 interview with The National, he said: “We like to think that the world is rational and precise and exactly how we see it, but something explodes in our reality that makes us feel that there is more in the fabric of life.” He added that he was “fascinated by the mysterious element that runs through our lives. Everyone is looking out of the world through their emotions and history. No one has an absolute reality.”

But what happens when a dominant culture, or a powerful hierarchy, makes decisions about what is real and what is not? How long until the consequences of those decisions, impossible to maintain forever, affect the nature of reality as a whole? I would say that we are experiencing these consequences at this time, in what some call this post-truth era, where switching between two television channels may mean switching between two completely different realities. But The Freedom Artist is not a simple and direct comment about our current era; instead, it is a question book, one that puts its faith not in any particular movement of social justice but in a collective and existential desire for freedom and a plurality of stories and myths.

The Freedom Artist does not fit any exact genre: it is a near and terrible future, where humanity has accepted the Hierarchy, a faceless and undefined entity, which regulates everything and deploys the police to arrest anyone who dares To question their decisions. At one point, the police force begins to eat people instead of imprisoning them. Still, it really isn’t a dystopian novel. The book also acts as a series of fables that intertwine and lead to what is a fairly clear moral, but that must be deeply felt and truly believed, because it is not actionable in any immediate way.

Another way of looking at it is like a set of richly symbolic and evocative dreams that explore themes of storytelling and what humanity as a whole loses when the stories told to forge a connection are replaced by stories driven by a desire for money, cache Social. or power In other words, it is a complex book to talk about. And yet, it is a deceptively simple reading, written in a style that manages to convey certain rhythms of oral narration despite being a printed text. (The page just after the dedication tells us quietly that “we read slowly”).

More than anything, The Freedom Artist is worried about the questions. Do you remember the prison we started with? For much of the book, the characters wonder what it is, where it is, who its prisoners are and how it can escape, evade or transcend. It torments the book, real and tangible and drives people away, but it is also clearly metaphorical. In one chapter, a girl named Ruslana and her father, one of the last people to keep a collection of books, have a conversation that is largely an exchange of questions about the nature of reality, the body and the world. Many of the symbols that Okri presents also generate more questions than they answer, especially the peculiar but charming appearance of the images that correlate directly with the figures of the Major Arcana of the Tarot in the last third of the novel. And at all times, as the society that lives under the Hierarchy is plagued by attacks of nighttime crying, daily crying and an increased thirst for blood, I found myself asking two deeply disturbing questions: How do we avoid being like this? Are we too late?

Freedom Artist is a disturbing reading: its tone lulls me, as if it were a child reading a fairy tale, in a sense of comfort, only to get my attention when it reminded me that this was not the Disney version, as they were, but he who had all the blood and injustice that remained, but it is not useless. Hope is everywhere, because its very form, storytelling, is a slap in terror that looms over it.

Ilana Masad is an Israeli-American fiction writer, critic and founder / presenter of The Other Stories podcast. His debut novel, All My Mother’s Lovers, will leave Dutton in 2020.