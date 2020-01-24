The approval of Joe Rogan from Bernie Sanders is a good thing.

As if the recent Warren-Sanders feud is not already threatening progressive politics enough, left-wing Twitter is actively self-cannibalizing over controversial approval by podcast host Joe Rogan of Bernie Sanders.

Or, more specifically, many people seem crazy because Sanders actively accepted Rogan’s approval, cutting together a campaign spot on Twitter featuring Rogan’s support.

But for any leftist upset by Bernie Sanders who jumps on Rogan’s approval, especially those who want to see Bernie Sanders win the nomination, please keep in mind: you miss the forest for the trees.

There is a reason why mainstream media companies like the New York Times support Elizabeth Warren (and Amy Klobuchar) at the expense of Bernie Sanders. That’s because Sanders’ staunchly pro-worker policies like Universal Healthcare and true fair taxes for billionaires challenge capitalist, largely white hegemony (which owners of all big media companies enjoy) much more than any other candidate. . This is the same reason why the majority of non-white and Generation Y (and younger) voters support Sanders.

Bernie Sanders’ movement has always been popular in nature, and for a popular movement to succeed on a large scale, it needs all the individual support it can get – after all, the establishment actively wants Sanders to lose. So what does this mean, practically?

This means that if a problematic podcast host with tens of millions of monthly listeners (many of whom are apolitical, centrist or right-wing) publicly endorses Bernie Sanders, then we can both hate said podcast host on a personal level and recognize that such a base in Sanders’ orbit is objectively good for the electability of Sanders.

In fact, one of the most common criticisms of the Sanders campaign by neo-liberals revolves around how his ideas are far too unrealistic (read: leftists) to ever actually work with right-wingers. In this context, one of the establishment’s Democrats (that is, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden or even Elizabeth Warren) is always presented as the most compromising and viable alternative.

Rogan’s support for Bernie Sanders completely refutes this argument. To be clear, Joe Rogan is a deeply problematic public figure. In addition to its history of transphobic, racist and sexist commentary, Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, is considered by many to be a gateway to far-right ideology due to Rogan’s willingness to give broad support -form to marginal voices like Milo Yiannopoulos and Jordan Peterson. But then it stands to reason that if Rogan really has the ears of a potentially right-wing demographic, then his support for Sanders has the potential to attract people who might really vote for Trump otherwise – which is far more than anyone. might say about a New York Times endorsement.

Contrary to what seems to be a popular view on Twitter, you don’t need to like or agree with all of the supporters of your favorite candidate. Even if you do not actively like a large part of Bernie’s supporters (which is perfectly valid), we must recognize that nothing will ever improve if we cannot group together long enough to get a candidate with progressive policies .

Most importantly, Sanders did not need to shift any of his policies to the right in any way to gain Rogan’s support. Sanders has remained consistent in his ideology throughout his career – it turns out that his ideas really do have the most benefit for the widest range of American people. More than any other presidential candidate, the base of Bernie Sanders is in fact intersectional. You don’t need to agree with all of Bernie’s supporters, but it’s time for the leftists to stop fighting and regroup for the greater good of all. .