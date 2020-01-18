The antidote to the problems in Miami

© Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sport

The post-2020 season is all the Miami Dolphins are ready for. A year of exchanging talented players and fueling the 2019 season culminates in the chance to solve years of problems in Miami.

Preparations for Miami for a franchise-changing off-season in 2020 started in August when it was in 2021 that Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills against the Texans against the Houston selection for the first round of 2020 and the selection for the first and second Round swapped.

The Dolphins increased their capital appreciation during the season by using Minkah Fitzpatrick as a safety star for the first round of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.

This off-season is, of course, about more than just draft picks. The Dolphins will participate with more than $ 100 million in market capitalization. The timing is perfect with a class of free agents who are particularly deep in positions that the dolphins have to address.

Miami head coach Brian Flores has proven this season that he’s the right man for the job. It is important that the right voice guide the locker room, and the Dolphins have that voice now.

Now it’s all up to General Manager Chris Grier. Everything is there to solve many of the problems that have been affecting dolphins for years. Great execution will be required this off-season, but we’ll show you how to do it in a moment.

Create more space: The dolphins are already in an excellent position to spend this postseason. However, a few steps could bring Miami even more money for roster upgrades.

The cut in the contract with recipient Albert Wilson would free up $ 9.5 million in spare capacity. It is money that can be used far more efficiently than a below-average slot receiver.

Miami can move on from downtown Daniel Kilgore and create a $ 3.6 million cap room. The dolphins can find a better and cheaper center in this off-season.

With just two moves, an additional $ 12 million in leeway was created. The Dolphins could go even further and look for ways to continue the contract with Reshad Jones, but these two steps alone provide more off-season flexibility.

Rewarding Your Own: While not much has worked for Miami in 2019, some players have excelled and proven that they can do long-term work for this team. The off-season is the time to reward them for their hard work.

Nik Needham appeared as a breakout player in his rookie season. The 23-year-old was contracted as an vacant free agent and was one of the best rookie defenders in 2019. Miami only has to offer him the minimum salary and he will be back as a key figure in 2020.

Miami acquired linebacker Vince Biegel from the New Orleans Saints before the season. He recorded 13 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. By giving him the original offer this off-season, the dolphins can keep up with any offer he receives.

Miami has already rewarded DeVante Parker for his breakout year. By securing Needham and Biegel, the dolphins prove that they pay young players as soon as they prove themselves.

Bring talent to South Beach: With the beautiful city, the dolphins already offer freelancers an excellent sales argument. With an improving team culture and absurd money to spend, Miami could be an attractive place for free agents in this offseason.

Joe Thuney, Offensive Guard – Thuney is one of the best linemen out there this postseason, and Flores’ familiarity with him helps. A four-year, $ 34 million contract is easily affordable for the Dolphins, weakens an opponent of the division, and helps protect Miami’s quarterback.

Thuney is one of the best linemen out there this postseason, and Flores’ familiarity with him helps. A four-year, $ 34 million contract is easily affordable for the Dolphins, weakens an opponent of the division, and helps protect Miami’s quarterback. Chris Jones, defensive end – Jones is the best free agent defender available and is paid that way. It can be used as a defensive end in a 3-4 and kicked inside if necessary, the kind of versatility that Flores loves. With a five-year, $ 97.5 million contract, this is likely to be done.

Jones is the best free agent defender available and is paid that way. It can be used as a defensive end in a 3-4 and kicked inside if necessary, the kind of versatility that Flores loves. With a five-year, $ 97.5 million contract, this is likely to be done. Jack Conklin, offensive device – Upgrading the line of attack must be a top priority for Miami. While right tackles don’t get the same recognition as the right tackles on the left, Conklin is a pro-bowl right tackle. A $ 52 million four-year deal is a win-win situation for both sides.

– Upgrading the line of attack must be a top priority for Miami. While right tackles don’t get the same recognition as the right tackles on the left, Conklin is a pro-bowl right tackle. A $ 52 million four-year deal is a win-win situation for both sides. Xavier Rhodes, corner kick – Rhodes is no longer a Pro Bowl caliber cornerback and will certainly be cut by the Minnesota Vikings. A return to his roots in Miami could be just what the 29-year-old needs, and Rhodes should also sign a cheap one-year contract.

– Rhodes is no longer a Pro Bowl caliber cornerback and will certainly be cut by the Minnesota Vikings. A return to his roots in Miami could be just what the 29-year-old needs, and Rhodes should also sign a cheap one-year contract. Kyle Van Noy, external linebacker – Of course there must be a reunion. Van Noy and Flores know each other well and could reunite in Miami. The 28-year-old had 14 quarterback hits and 6.5 this season. It could offer fascinating versatility for this defense

These five steps alone deal with critical requirements before the design is ready. Miami has completed two outstanding duels and strengthened the defense with improvements at all three levels.

There’s still money to spend, but this would easily be a great off-season for the Dolphins. Of course it can get even better with a strong breeze.

Build a foundation in the design: That’s all the dolphins worked for. Three selection rounds and six top 75 selections in a loaded 2020 draft class. As the latest sample design shows, everything could work perfectly.

1.05 – Tua Tagovailoa – Miami gets its franchise quarterback. He has concerns about durability, but also makes frequent comparisons with Drew Brees. A quarterback with balance, excellent accuracy and the ability to hit such throws consistently. He can be the face of the dolphins for years to come and will benefit from an increased line of attack.

Miami gets its franchise quarterback. He has concerns about durability, but also makes frequent comparisons with Drew Brees. A quarterback with balance, excellent accuracy and the ability to hit such throws consistently. He can be the face of the dolphins for years to come and will benefit from an increased line of attack. 1.18 – Kenneth Murray – Flores’ defense needs chess pieces and athletes, which Murray makes perfect. He can start with the Inside Linebacker immediately and, due to his speed, is the perfect linebacker to patrol the field and lead the defense.

Flores’ defense needs chess pieces and athletes, which Murray makes perfect. He can start with the Inside Linebacker immediately and, due to his speed, is the perfect linebacker to patrol the field and lead the defense. 1.26 – D’Andre Swift – Now everything comes together. The Dolphins desperately need a playmaker in the backfield with Tagovailoa – Swift ensures that. He is LeSean McCoy in its prime. Swift is exactly what the dolphins need to insult them, and they will succeed with this supportive cast in this environment.

Now everything comes together. The Dolphins desperately need a playmaker in the backfield with Tagovailoa – Swift ensures that. He is LeSean McCoy in its prime. Swift is exactly what the dolphins need to insult them, and they will succeed with this supportive cast in this environment. 2.39 – Curtis Weaver – Miami thanks the football gods. Weaver is a first round talent, but the depth of this year’s class drives him to the second round. Flores likes to mix 3-4 and 4-3 formation schemes, Weaver fits perfectly with the versatility of the scheme. The Dolphins need more Pass Rusher and adding Weaver, Jones and Van Noy changes everything.

Miami thanks the football gods. Weaver is a first round talent, but the depth of this year’s class drives him to the second round. Flores likes to mix 3-4 and 4-3 formation schemes, Weaver fits perfectly with the versatility of the scheme. The Dolphins need more Pass Rusher and adding Weaver, Jones and Van Noy changes everything. 2.56 – Tyler Biadasz – We mentioned that the Dolphins replaced Kilgore with a better, cheaper player. In this scenario, they land the number 1 potential customer in the design. He is an inner mouth with outstanding intelligence, toughness and attention. He will intervene immediately to protect Tagovailoa’s bag and create tracks for Swift.

We mentioned that the Dolphins replaced Kilgore with a better, cheaper player. In this scenario, they land the number 1 potential customer in the design. He is an inner mouth with outstanding intelligence, toughness and attention. He will intervene immediately to protect Tagovailoa’s bag and create tracks for Swift. 3.70 – Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback remains a blatant need for the Dolphins. Luckily, with this third-round selection, Johnson offers incredible value for money. The 6-foot corner instantly brings size, length, instinct and playability into the NFL. He needs to be trained and will get some penalties early, but Miami is the place for him to learn and grow.

This is the design the dolphins need. A franchise quarterback, a potential Pro Bowl that runs back, and more defense and inner line of attack help. Miami can turn to recipients and offensive tackle in later rounds and still celebrate this incredible success.

big picture

The dolphins can make monumental progress in 2020 with a strong off-season. An offensive that was unsuccessful most of the season and a defense that could not stop anyone is suddenly turned around with huge additions in almost every position.

If Tagovailoa isn’t ready to go right away, Ryan Fitzpatrick will have a far better range of talent to help him out. Once Tagovailoa is healthy, he can intervene and immediately correct this offense and make it a difficult team every week.

The defense would also be in a much better shape. Putting more pressure on opposing quarterbacks will make it easier for Miami secondary school. This is also reinforced to make unity stronger. Now that Flores has more talent, he can unleash even more of his defense ideas and help this team reach new heights.

Just a year after it was mocked, this postseason would change everything for the dolphins. Miami would rock with excitement and fans would be ready to support a team that will compete and entertain for the first time in years.