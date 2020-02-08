The anti-abortion measure in Kansas failed; Purpose of Medicaid News

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Kansas failed to get a proposed anti-abortion change to the constitution on Friday, and opponents of abortion responded by aggressively moving to block a Medicaid expansion plan supported by Democrats and GOP moderates.

Neither party expected Friday’s vote at the Kansas House to be the final word on whether the abortion measure would ultimately be voted on in a state-wide election when a simple majority would change the state’s constitution. It would overturn a decision of the Kansas Supreme Court last year, which declared access to abortion to a “fundamental” right under the Bill of Rights of the state.

Anti-abortion lawmakers immediately hit back with movements aimed at increasing pressure on four Republicans who broke the GOP on Friday’s vote and some Democrats in relatively conservative districts. They promised to maintain the dual plan to extend the medical coverage of the state of Medicaid to as many as 150,000 additional people – a top priority for the Laura Kelly government.

Senate President Susan Wagle, a Wichita republican, sent all 11 bills adopted by the house on the senate debate calendar and another two bills for the senate’s healthcare bills back to the committee. She stated that no bill passed by house would erase commission until the abortion measure came into effect.

But she quickly caught a reprimand from Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican in Kansas City and the number 2 GOP leader of the room, who worked with Kelly on drafting the two-part Medicaid expansion plan. Denning said Wagle’s actions came “without my input” and did not reflect his plans.

“Her statements are obstructive and not how we should govern,” tweeted Denning.

Kelly also said in a statement that Medicaid expansion “should not be derailed by political play.”

Top republicans vowed that they would continue to insist on the passage of the proposed anti-abortion amendment. They said they are not trying to ban abortion, but are trying to return to the status quo about abortion before the decision of the Kansas Supreme Court.

“It’s coming – I can guarantee that,” the home majority leader Dan Hawkins, a Wichita republican, told reporters after the vote. Lawmakers are scheduled to stay in session until the beginning of May.

The senate approved the abortion measure last week and the vote in Parliament on Friday was 80-43. But proponents needed a two-thirds majority, or 84 votes in the 125-member House, to put the proposed amendment to the vote in the August primary elections.

Proponents of the amendment justified their attack on the expansion of Medicaid by saying that the decision of the Kansas Supreme Court to protect abortion rights could, if not destroyed, lead to the state courts most or all of the restrictions valid for more than 20 years.

They said that that list contains a ban on abortions that are funded by state tax dollars, also under Medicaid.

Supporters kept the House roll open for five hours so that abortion opponents had time to work with unwilling legislators.

It was all unsuccessful: no legislator changed his voice during the five-hour stalemate.

Democrats afterwards claimed that the proposed amendment is simply too extreme. It would state that the constitution does not guarantee the right to abortion and gives legislators the power to regulate it “to the extent permitted” by decisions of federal courts. Lawmakers can regulate abortion in cases of rape or incest or when a woman’s life is in danger.

Critics also said that the proposed amendment would allow a complete abortion ban if the US Supreme Court overturned its historic 1973 decision on Roe against Wade that legalized abortion throughout the country.

“The legislature would have absolute and total authority to pass all laws that they consider appropriate with regard to abortion, so that could of course include a complete ban,” said Rachel Sweet, a lobbyist for abortion provider Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

The timing of the entire state vote was a matter for the deviating Republicans. They argued that the question should be addressed during the November general election vote, when the turnout will almost certainly be much higher, although some GOP moderates have acknowledged that the question would be the conservative turnout attract.

Supporters of the abortion measure said they had chosen primary August, so that the question did not get lost during the presidential election. But the smaller primary electorate is also more conservative, which gives the amendment a better chance of passage.

