The angels of Assisi find a home for the seized dog and its five puppies

ROANOKE, Virginia (WFXR) – A dog and her five puppies were in poor condition when they arrived at Angels of Assisi, but they now have a loving foster family.

According to the Angels of Assisi Facebook post, the mother was on a chain in the middle of a muddy yard, her five puppies were found huddled in muddy rain barrels and four other dogs living in the same conditions were put in security the next day. .

The Nottoway County Animal Shelter in Virginia said it seized the dogs before transmitting them to Angels of Assisi.

The veterinarians who took care of the dogs found that they were all emaciated and some even had cuts on their legs and face. Meanwhile, Nottoway Commonwealth lawyer Leanne Watrous takes animal cruelty to heart and fights for the well-being of dogs, according to Angels of Assisi.

Fortunately, Angels of Assisi reports that the dog and her puppies have found a caring shelter and that the organization has raised $ 3,235 to help cover the medical and rehabilitation costs of these 10 rescued dogs.

