The Americans who say tap water has ‘toxic soup’ have given them cancer

Three years after moving to North Carolina, Emily Donovan says she believes the water in her faucets was slowly starting to blind her husband.

Downstream from the factory in Fayetteville Works – a vast compound that was previously run by Dupont near the Cape Fear River where chemicals are used for things like flame retardants and non-stick coating – the husband of Donovan developed a cancerous tumor on his optic nerve that doctors struggled to explain.

She says that one of the things she noticed about her husband’s diagnosis in 2013 was that he has a biological twin brother who had no signs of a similar problem. And as time went on, she began to notice what she thought was an unusual amount of illnesses in her neighborhood and community.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

So when she read a newspaper article a few years later that showed that the chemical plant, which is entitled to the water supply, had discharged high levels of polyfluoroalklyl (PFAS) chemicals, her ears poked – and, after learning about the growing evidence that those same chemicals lead to cancer, she thought she found her culprit.

“I am a youth director in the local church and a good number of my students pray almost every week for someone in the family who is seriously ill,” Donovan tells The Independent and lists diseases affecting the community, including blood, brain and gall bladder cancer, which it believes is a result of the chemicals. “These are my colleagues. These are people younger than 50 who suffer from very serious diseases. This is just not normal. “

It is a hypothesis that has received renewed support this year with the publication of a new study by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), which first found toxic PFAS chemicals in the drinking water supply of dozens of American cities, including major metropolitan areas. At the top of that list is New Brunswick County, North Carolina, where a group run in part by Donovan found the chemical far above the limit of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) – no less than 185.9 ppt.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/20 California

In this decade, people have become increasingly aware of climate change. Calls on leaders to perform ultrasound everywhere in the world, as the signs of a changing climate are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore

Getty

2/20 Athens, Greece

Fierce forest fires have sprung up in many countries. The damage caused is unprecedented: last year 103 people were killed in forest fires in California, one of the best prepared places, best equipped to fight such fires in the world

AFP / Getty

3/20 Redding, California

Entire cities are razed to the ground. The cities of Redding and Paradise in California were almost completely eliminated in the 2018 season

AP

4/20 Athens, Greece

While forest fires in Greece (photo), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have caused chaos in infrastructure, economies and cost of life

AFP / Getty

5/20 Carlisle, England

Flooding has become commonplace in Britain. Due to extreme downpours in Carlisle in the winter of 2015, the previous flood level record was overshadowed by two feet

AFP / Getty

6/20 Hebden Bridge, England

Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has been flooded repeatedly over the last decade, with the worst coming on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith from Climate Visuals, an organization focused on improving how media change displays climate change, says: “Extreme weather and floods , is and will become more frequent as a result of climate change An increase in the severity and spread of press images, reports and media coverage throughout the country has localized the issue, has heightened our emotions, perception and personalized the effects and dangers of climate change “

Getty

7/20 Somerset, England

In western Somerset, floods in 2013 led to entire villages being cut off and isolated for weeks

Getty

8/20 Dumfries, Scotland

“In the summer of 2012, intense rain flooded more than 8,000 properties. In 2013, storms and shocks were catastrophically combined with elevated sea levels, while December 2015 was the wettest month ever recorded. Major floods continued throughout the decade with the UK government floods as one of the country’s greatest threats in 2017, “says Smith of Climate Visuals

Getty

9/20 London, England

The weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The ‘beast from the east’ that arrived in February 2018 brought extremely cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (photo), where the bustle of the city often means that snow does not even settle, was covered with centimeters of snow all day long

FATHER

10/20 London, England

Months after the cold wave, a heat wave hit Britain, causing the normal plush green of the English parks to dry out for weeks in the summer

AFP / Getty

11/20 New South Wales, Australia

Deteriorating drought in many countries has been disastrous for crop yields and has threatened livestock. In Australia, where a severe drought lasted for months for months, farmers suffer from psychological problems due to the threat to their livelihood

Reuters

12/20 Tonle Sap, Cambodia

Even dedicated climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognize the threat of climate change after visiting the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. More than a million people rely on Tonle Sap water for work and imagination, but, as Mr. Clarkson saw, a drought has seriously depleted the water level

Carlo Frem / Amazon

13/20 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In response to these precursors of climate destruction, some people have taken measures to deal with the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted 350 million trees one day

AFP / Getty

14/20 Morocco

Morocco has set up the most ambitious solar energy program in the world and has recently completed a solar power plant the size of San Francisco

AFP / Getty

15/20 London, England

Electric cars are emerging as a viable alternative to fossil-fueled vehicles and major cities around the world are adding charging points to accommodate

AFP / Getty

16/20 Purmerend, the Netherlands

Cities around the world also embrace cycling as a clean (and healthy) way of transport. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bicycles that surpass many people

Jeroen Much / Andras Schuh

17/20 Xiamen, China

Bicycle infrastructure is taking over cities around the world, hoping to make society less dependent on polluting vehicles

Ma Weiwei

18/20 Chennai, India

Despite positive steps being taken, people continue to have a huge adverse effect on the climate. There have been countless major oil spills this decade, the most striking of which was BP’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010

AFP / Getty

19/20 Amazon rainforest, Brazil

More recently, large parts of the Amazon rainforest were set on fire by people to clear land for agriculture

AFP / Getty

20/20 California

This decade may have seen horrors, but it has led to the insight that the next decade must see change if human life is to continue

Getty

1/20 California

In this decade, people have become increasingly aware of climate change. Calls on leaders to perform ultrasound everywhere in the world, as the signs of a changing climate are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore

Getty

2/20 Athens, Greece

Fierce forest fires have sprung up in many countries. The damage caused is unprecedented: last year 103 people were killed in forest fires in California, one of the best prepared places, best equipped to fight such fires in the world

AFP / Getty

3/20 Redding, California

Entire cities are razed to the ground. The cities of Redding and Paradise in California were almost completely eliminated in the 2018 season

AP

4/20 Athens, Greece

While forest fires in Greece (photo), Australia, Indonesia and many other countries have caused chaos in infrastructure, economies and cost of life

AFP / Getty

5/20 Carlisle, England

Flooding has become commonplace in Britain. Due to extreme downpours in Carlisle in the winter of 2015, the previous flood level record was overshadowed by two feet

AFP / Getty

6/20 Hebden Bridge, England

Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire has been flooded repeatedly over the last decade, with the worst coming on Christmas Day 2015. Toby Smith from Climate Visuals, an organization focused on improving how media change displays climate change, says: “Extreme weather and floods , is and will become more frequent as a result of climate change An increase in the severity and spread of press images, reports and media coverage throughout the country has localized the issue, has heightened our emotions, perception and personalized the effects and dangers of climate change “

Getty

7/20 Somerset, England

In western Somerset, floods in 2013 led to entire villages being cut off and isolated for weeks

Getty

8/20 Dumfries, Scotland

“In the summer of 2012, intense rain flooded more than 8,000 properties. In 2013, storms and shocks were catastrophically combined with elevated sea levels, while December 2015 was the wettest month ever recorded. Major floods continued throughout the decade with the British government Floods stated as one of the country’s biggest threats in 2017, “says Smith of Climate Visuals

Getty

9/20 London, England

The weather has been more extreme in Britain in recent years. The ‘beast from the east’ that arrived in February 2018 brought extremely cold temperatures and high snowfall. Central London (photo), where the bustle of the city often means that snow does not even settle, was covered with centimeters of snow all day long

FATHER

10/20 London, England

Months after the cold wave, a heat wave hit Britain, causing the normal plush green of the English parks to dry out for weeks in the summer

AFP / Getty

11/20 New South Wales, Australia

Deteriorating drought in many countries has been disastrous for crop yields and has threatened livestock. In Australia, where a severe drought lasted for months for months, farmers suffer from psychological problems due to the threat to their livelihood

Reuters

12/20 Tonle Sap, Cambodia

Even dedicated climate skeptic Jeremy Clarkson has come to recognize the threat of climate change after visiting the Tonle Sap lake system in Cambodia. More than a million people rely on Tonle Sap water for work and imagination, but, as Mr. Clarkson saw, a drought has seriously depleted the water level

Carlo Frem / Amazon

13/20 Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

In response to these precursors of climate destruction, some people have taken measures to deal with the impending disaster. Ethiopia recently planted 350 million trees one day

AFP / Getty

14/20 Morocco

Morocco has set up the most ambitious solar energy program in the world and has recently completed a solar power plant the size of San Francisco

AFP / Getty

15/20 London, England

Electric cars are emerging as a viable alternative to fossil-fueled vehicles and major cities around the world are adding charging points to accommodate

AFP / Getty

16/20 Purmerend, the Netherlands

Cities around the world also embrace cycling as a clean (and healthy) way of transport. The Netherlands continues to lead the way with bicycles that surpass many people

Jeroen Much / Andras Schuh

17/20 Xiamen, China

Bicycle infrastructure is taking over cities around the world, hoping to make society less dependent on polluting vehicles

Ma Weiwei

18/20 Chennai, India

Despite positive steps being taken, people continue to have a huge adverse effect on the climate. There have been countless major oil spills this decade, the most striking of which was BP’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010

AFP / Getty

19/20 Amazon rainforest, Brazil

More recently, large parts of the Amazon rainforest were set on fire by people to clear land for agriculture

AFP / Getty

20/20 California

This decade may have seen horrors, but it has led to the insight that the next decade must see change if human life is to continue

Getty

PFAS chemicals are generally almost everywhere in the United States and in much of the developed world.

First commercially produced in the 1940s, the chemical family includes thousands of individual forms, and has been used to produce a range of products, including fire-fighting foams, hazmat suits, as well as consumer products such as Scotchgard and Teflon.

And in the 80 years since their inception, the chemicals – known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down easily when they trickle into water, have caused what some call “toxic soup” to creep into the bodies of Americans. everywhere, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that most people in the country have one or more specific PFAS chemicals in their bodies (in the UK, such as the US, the chemicals can be found in many products and efforts to persuade the government to regulate are equally slow or non-existent).

read more

The new EWG report shows that this omnipresence may be even deeper than previously realized. The study took samples from 44 locations in 31 states and the District of Columbia, and discovered that only one had no PFAS in its water at all. To some extent, the test also surpassed previous tests in a different way from the number of locations tested, testing 30 different types of PFAS compounds as opposed to two that are normally checked.

Sydney Evans, an EWG analyst who has been working on the research, says they believe these chemicals are likely to be found in every surface water in America, and that there is a big problem finding tricky locations in the large number of potential chemical compounds in the PFAS family – researchers have not developed thousands of different tests, she says.

“The broader problem at the moment is that we don’t know … we can’t test for something if we don’t know what it is,” says Evans. “It’s not just a matter of taking a microscope and looking at it.”

These tests have been developed over time, followed at the same time as the growing body of evidence in recent years, which may indicate potentially serious health consequences.

The chemical compounds can have major consequences for the health of communities in the United States, including cancer and thyroid problems, animal studies suggest, which became even more worrying due to the long time the compounds remain in the human body.

“PFAS chemicals are some of the most common, highly toxic and extremely persistent chemicals known to mankind. And they are among the greatest public health threats from chemical pollutants we know,” Erik Olson, a senior strategic director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, says.

Nearly 800 miles away from New Brunswick County, North Carolina, New Hampshire state lawmaker Nancy Murphy says that her community has also seen an unusual amount of illnesses that she claims are caused by a local factory now run by the multinational French company Saint-Gobain. The company admits that there are PFOAs in “certain groundwater” near the Merrimack facility, but denies its production.

Murphy says that her own household shows the disturbing health effects of the chemicals, with three of her six adult children exhibiting unusual medical conditions for their age and lifestyle. Her youngest has an overactive thyroid condition known as Graves’ disease, while another has an underactive thyroid gland. Another has a very high cholesterol level that baffles doctors because he is training for a marathon.

And, as in North Carolina, Murphy says she sees unusual disease rates in the city of Merrimack, with clusters of cancer in neighborhoods that sound the alarm.

“There are some things that just don’t make sense. Can they be caused by other things? Yes, they could. But given that my children share nothing but an address … it’s hard not to make the connection “Murphy says, referring to the fact that three of her six children have been adopted, so a shared biological cause is out of the question.

It is a complete sales attack on all environmental rules across the board. I cannot think of anything where they have strengthened anything

Pat Parenteau, professor of law at the Vermont Law School

So far, the EPA has refused to classify the compounds officially as carcinogenic, even though the World Cancer Organization’s International Cancer Research Agency has classified at least one of the compounds, known as PFOA, as “potentially carcinogenic to humans”.

The Murphy children in ascending order by age, from 18 years old far left to 36 years old right. Three of those children have diseases that Murphy believes may have been caused by exposure to PFAS. (Thanks to Nancy Murphy)

In 2006, the agency asked companies to stop using PFOA, leading to eight large companies that announced they would quit voluntarily, and did so by 2015, leading to a 40 percent decrease in blood PFOA in a decade time.

Yet greater efforts to curb regulation and testing of chemicals in local state houses and Washington have been thwarted by powerful lobbying groups.

That influence includes, for example, Dupont – one of the world’s largest chemical manufacturers, who ran the North Carolina plant before moving to the current resident of the compound, Chemours – who dozens of PFAS-related bills or concerns as targets of his Washington lobby and raised a $ 5.9 million bill that year. That investment also appears to be the least of the company, which was named DowDupont last year before it was divided into three groups, spent the last decade lobbying, and spent a peak of $ 15.88 million in 2017. And during the last presidential election cycle, the company and its employees donated no less than $ 2.2 million to candidates and party committees, with Hillary Clinton receiving the most individual candidates from people involved with the company at $ 67,418, analyzed according to campaign finance data by the Center for Responsive Politics.

And none of them include lobbying efforts at the national level across the country, including in New Hampshire, where Murphy says she regularly sees lobbyists from giants in the chemical industry such as 3M, Saint-Gobain (who operates the plant near her home) or the American Chemical Council at state legislature meetings that it attends.

“I see them in each of our hearings. They work to thwart things that will affect profit,” says Murphy. “But I want to know what is the value of human life?”

In response to questions from this article, Chemours said they have invested $ 100 million in their North Carolina plant for “state-of-the-art emission control technology” that was first used in December, and said it is committed to emission of the PFAS substance known as “HFPO-DA” and others with “at least 99 percent” (they also suggested that scientific evidence about the health risks of HFPO-DA is not as bad as feared).

A DuPont spokesperson noted that it is no longer running the North Carolina plant, but made no further comments about the company’s lobby portfolio.

A spokesperson for Saint-Gobain told The Independent in a statement that the company “has taken a leading position in the community and is working closely and closely with the state of New Hampshire”.

“Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is part of a company with a 354-year history. Our lifespan comes in part because we recognize the importance of good stewards and partners for the communities where our people live and work,” said the spokesperson, Dina said. Pokedoff.

Despite those claims, a press release from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services notes that a 2018 study “concluded that the facility continues to have small emissions of PFAS compounds that may contribute to the existing groundwater exceedances of the current state of Ambient Groundwater Quality Standard (AGQS) of 70 parts per trillion (ppt) for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), 70 ppt for perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) and 70 ppt for PFOA and PFOS combined “.

Lobbying and donating or not, it seems unlikely that President Donald Trump would consider much as a regulation, even if a bill succeeded in landing on his desk, given his government’s attack on water and environmental protection in the US (including a just-announced rule this week would protect the Obama era clean water from smaller waterways across the country).

“It’s a large-scale attack on all environmental rules across the board. I can’t think of anything where they have strengthened anything,” said Pat Parenteau, a law professor at Vermont Law School who focuses on environmental legislation and describes the history of environmental law. Trump administration.

Of PFAS specifically, Parenteau noted that there is a lawsuit and some action in Congress – the House passed a bill this year to regulate chemicals, but the Senate did not adopt it – but said nothing was done in it existing framework. “You don’t see the EPA convening a task force to really come up with new standards to get them in place and enforce them.”

Greta Thunberg blows Trump over climate change: “Your inactivity feeds the flames”

Donnelly says she hopes the new study of the Environmental Working Group – which she helped conduct by sending water samples from a school in her province – will help to alleviate the health risks of PFAS chemicals.

So far, she has managed to attract a substantial audience and has testified before Congress, alongside actor Mark Ruffalo, who has released a film about the dangers of PFAS chemicals.

In the end, Donnely says that her husband was the beneficiary of a miracle, after his tumor was removed from his optic nerve by a surgeon, he somehow managed to come up with 20/20 vision.

However, she says she does not think it is the right approach to start by asking how the harmful effects of the chemicals can be demonstrated. Instead, she says that the companies that cause the pollution have to prove that they are not causing any damage.

“What I know is that we were overexposed. We were clearly overexposed by these chemicals. At present, science cannot confirm whether those exposures are the reason why we get sick. So, the frustrating part is that there is a strange feeling for too many diseases, “she says.” That’s what’s broken in our system – we shouldn’t be exposed to this stuff in advance and then be asked if we can Being safe.”

.