The American singer Billie Eilish lands a Vogue cover with lens by Hassan Hajjaj from Morocco

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish on a photo of the Moroccan Hassan Hajjaj. / Ph. Hassan Hajjaj

The American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish landed her first Vogue cover. What is even more exciting than this, for her Moroccan fans, is that the magazine ordered a Moroccan to photograph her.

The Moroccan-British self-taught photographer Hassan Hajjaj, known for his unique and Moroccan-style style, took a series of photos for her, including those for the cover. The latter showed Billie posing in front of a colorful wicker rug, with a Gucci jacket and a necklace.

The song included other photos of Hajjaj, including one in which the young singer wore a blazer of the flag of Casablanca football club Wydad AC.

“I was shocked when I received a call from Vogue magazine last year to shoot a Billie Eilish cove,” the Larache-born photographer said on his Instagram.

«[It] felt like a dream until today. I am honored and humiliated. Choukran. Thanks to Vogue and Billie for the love and support, “he added.

It is not the first time that Hajjaj has photographed an artist for the famous magazine. In 2017, he stood behind the first fashion cover of American rapper Cardi B.