Donald Trump has not withdrawn his troops from Iraq, despite his promise to end America’s fierce wars. He may not be required to do so. The United States faces the possibility of being deported, and it would be a great victory for Iran.

Iraqi parliament officials, where powerful blocs have inseparable ties to Tehran, have begun a process to end the presence of foreign troops in the country, in a clear response to the United States after killing Iranian commander Qasm Soleimani during a drone strike in Baghdad two. weeks ago.

Following the strike, joint US-Iraq operations against ISIS were halted, and the Iraqi interim prime minister said that a withdrawal of American troops was the only way to “protect everyone on the ground.” Iraqi soil “, although this week he declared the decision. would depend on the next government.

But an American withdrawal could create even more problems, experts say. IS continues its attacks in the country and without American and foreign troops, the group would have more room to resurface. At the same time, Iran will be able to extend its already extended powers to Baghdad.

Tehran and Washington have been fighting for influence in Iraq since the 2003 American invasion, and in this battle, Iran is already winning. Its coherent and coherent strategy, which is lacking in the United States, has enabled Tehran to gradually integrate into the fabric of daily life in Iraq.

It has used years of war and occupation to form militias that have become official factions of the Iraqi army, while economically it provides a huge amount of exports that the Iraqis now rely on. He has replaced Iraqi government officials and parliamentarians.

Because of these ties, the decision of the Iraqi parliament to side with Iran after the Soleimani attack is not surprising. The strike appears to have failed, to the benefit of Iran’s long-term goal of getting the United States out of the region.

“Iran is currently the most influential state in Iraq,” said Fawaz Gerges, professor of international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science. “This power will only grow if the United States leaves.”

He said that the most important challenge for Iraq was no longer IS, but the reconstruction of a working nation – the fight against corruption, the change from sectarian government to one based on citizenship and professionalization of the military, for example. Iran is not interested in these targets, Gerges said, and an American withdrawal would strengthen its reach across the Middle East.

“If the United States leaves, locals will think that despite his flowery rhetoric, Trump does not really have a strategy for the Middle East and, in the end, will fall back and go home “said Gerges.

To be deported would be a humiliating end to the United States ‘long mission in Iraq, which has drawn hundreds of billions of American taxpayers’ money and left thousands of American soldiers dead.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied that the United States would leave, but noted a possible downsizing. Gerges sees this proposal as a face saving exercise for the United States that could allow American troops to remain in small numbers for the fight against ISIS, but essentially to begin the process of withdrawal.

How Iran Seized Iraq

Much of the Iranian power in Iraq comes from militias that have roots in the Iraq-Iran war of the 1980s. Recruiting fighters in Iraq was not so difficult. Iraq was a Shiite-majority nation ruled for over two decades by the brutal Sunni-born dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iran, which has long presented itself as the world leader of Shiite Muslims, has welcomed prisoners of war and Shiite refugees and turned them into soldiers who would return to Iraq to act in the interests of Tehran, according to the Center. ” strategic and international studies. Some have become members of what is now called the Badr Organization, according to the report, both a militia group and an anti-American political party in Iraq today.

“Because of the institutional organizational capacity of these paramilitary groups, when Saddam fell and the repression that contained them ended, they flourished. They had the ability to develop and operate more openly, ”said Jack Watling, land war specialist at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

The fight against ISIS provided another recruitment opportunity for Iran, especially after the collapse of the terrorist group Mosul and the Iraqi army. It was at this time that the Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs), a coalition composed mainly of Shia militias, were formed and became a powerful force in the country, in the absence of a real army. They have since been officially integrated into the Iraqi army.

According to Watling, there are now around 113,000 workers in the powerful Tehran-backed Iraqi militia group. Among them, some 60,000 are actively deployable as combatants, and 36,000 of them are led by Iran.

In the 2018 Iraqi elections, the PMU’s political wing, Fatah, won the second largest number of seats in Parliament, giving another powerful voice to Iranian interests in the Iraqi government.

Economically, Iran has assured that Iraq depends on it for energy, seeking loopholes and waivers from the United States to circumvent sanctions and sell energy to its neighbor. Iraq is also Iran’s second most important destination for exports, after China, according to the Economic Complexity Watch, so Tehran wants to make sure its market across the border is secure .

Trump sends mixed messages

As Iran progressed steadily in the Iraqi government and the Iraqi military, the United States’ target in Iraq changed so much that it became muddy and hazy. Iraqi officials are growing weary of the changes that have happened with each new U.S. president and the mixed signals sent by the Trump administration.

Pompeo is struggling to send the message that the United States is in Iraq to fight Daesh, while the strikes against the Iranians there and Trump’s comments indicate otherwise.

Last year Trump admitted in a CBS News interview that he wanted to keep a base in Iraq “because I want to take a look at Iran because Iran is a real problem.” The comment provoked Tehran and caused confusion in Iraq.

Watling said that the United States appeared to have shifted its interests in Iraq from the fight against ISIS to the fight against Iran.

“If the United States has declared our goal to be a strong and stable Iraq, then in many ways its best course of action would be to work closely with the Iranians. But it’s not. Their desire to counter the Iranian government outweighs their desire to support the Iraqi state in many ways. There are contradictions in American policy in the region, “he said.

Watling asked what Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran was aimed at. On the other hand, Iran’s long-term strategy in Iraq is bearing fruit.

“We have seen a largely unified attempt to get Iran to subscribe and limit Baghdad’s military capabilities and to keep Iraq as a market for their exports and as an economic partner,” he said.

Win hearts and minds

Despite the achievement of the regime change sought by the United States, with the capture and execution of Saddam, the United States left Iraq in 2011 with an unstable government in place. He had no choice but to send troops to put out the fires with the spread of ISIS. Iran also took part in the fight against the Islamic State, but it continued its efforts to strengthen its influence in Iraq.

But Iran is failing in a key area. It didn’t really win people’s hearts.

Anti-government protesters galvanized by deep economic grievances that have accumulated over the years have found themselves facing forces backed by Iran.

Protesters have rallied against rampant corruption and cronyism, which they attribute to “confessionalism,” a system of government introduced by the United States that divides power according to sectarian affiliation. Although Iran has not created this status quo, it is in its interest to maintain it.

In video footage of some of the protests, demonstrators can be heard shouting songs against Iran and the United States. Young Iraqis in particular want neither the United States nor Iran in their country, said Joost Hitermann, who heads the International Crisis Group’s Middle East and North Africa program.

“The Iraqis want to get rid of both. Some people might like one more than they do, and they don’t want one of the two there to dominate their country, “said Hitermann.

“The Shia Iraqis may be vaguely aligned with Iran, but they do not subscribe to the Iranian ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Iranian way is not all that the Shiite Iraqis want. “