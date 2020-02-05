The American Dream is Back, Donald Trump says, underlining the “Blazing Bright” future of the US

He said in just three “short” years that his government “shattered the mentality of American decline” and rejected “the contraction of American destiny.”



PTI

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 10:35 am IST

Washington President Donald Trump, who set the stage for his re-election bid, underlined on Wednesday in a self-congratulating State of the Union speech the US economic gain under his leadership and claimed that “the American dream is back” and “stronger than ever beforehand “.

“The years of economic decline are over … Also broken promises, jobless recovery, weary platitudes and constant apologies for the exhaustion of American wealth, power and prestige,” Trump said on the eve of his likely Senate acquittal in the deposition process.

The president claimed that his country’s economy is the best it has ever been.

“The American Dream is back – bigger, better and stronger than ever before,” he said.

Trump claims that the US is advancing at an unimaginable pace recently, Trump, the first president to be re-elected after being accused, said jobs are growing, incomes are rising, poverty is falling, crime is falling, confidence is rising and the country flourishes and is again highly respected.

America’s fortunes are increasing and the future is “blazing bright,” he said.

“From the moment I took office, I moved quickly to breathe new life into the economy of the United States – reduce a record number of job killing rules, implement historic and record tax cuts, and fight for fair and reciprocal trade agreements, “Trump said.

The president said the agenda of his administration is ruthless pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth and, above all, pro-American.

“We have created seven million new jobs since my election – 5 million more than government experts predicted during the previous government. The unemployment rate is the lowest in more than half a century.

“Incredibly, the average unemployment rate under my administration is lower than any other government in our country’s history. If we had not reversed the failed economic policies of the previous government, the world would not be witnessing the great economic success of America now , “Trump claimed.

He noted that the unemployment rates for African-Americans, Latin-Americans and Asian-Americans have reached the lowest level in history. African-American youth unemployment has reached a low point.

“African-American poverty has fallen to the lowest rate ever recorded. The unemployment rate for women reached the lowest level in almost 70 years – and last year women replenished 72 percent of all new jobs. The unemployment rate of veterans fell to a record low “The unemployment rate for disabled Americans has reached a low point,” said Trump.

Underlying that employees without a high school diploma have achieved the lowest unemployment rate recorded in American history, he claimed that a record number of young Americans are now employed.

