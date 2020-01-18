Today, the supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, delivered his first sermon on Friday in Tehran for eight years before an audience of thousands, while trying to calm the furious public reaction to the Revolutionary Guards who mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers, and then proceeded to lie. About your responsibility for three days.

Khameinei spoke of the “cowardly” murder of General Qassem Soleimani by the United States, of President Trump who used the destruction of the plane to “push a poisonous dagger” on the back of the Iranian people. Rhetorical blooms like this are not going to do much good with critics who see demolition as an epitome of incompetence, duplicity and division of their government.

But the nature of the crisis differs markedly from the way it is presented abroad. Because more has gone wrong than a series of errors. Amid the applause and complaints addressed to Soleimani and Khamenei, the fact that the policies of both men in the Middle East had become counterproductive is hidden.

In the last four years, Iran has had great success in spreading its influence in countries with large Shia populations. But it has failed to consolidate the status quo that played such an important role in creation. “Iranians are good at picking up cards, but not playing them,” is an old saying in the region.

Despite Iranian successes in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, the power structure in the three countries is rickety and prone to crises. In the last four months, Iraq, Lebanon and Iran have been shaken by mass protests, while Syria is in the final agony of the civil war.

1/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather in front of Amir Kabir University

AP

2/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

The Iranians demonstrate after a tribute to the victims of the accident of the Boeing 737 of Ukraine in front of the University of Amirkabir in the capital, Tehran

EPA

3/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police dispersed students singing “radical” slogans during a meeting in Tehran to honor the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down by mistake

AFP through Getty

4/23 Anti-government protest at Amirkabir University: people hold flowers while the police throw tear gas

The online videos aimed to show that Iranian security forces fired real ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters protesting against the initial refusal of the Islamic Republic that it shot down a Ukrainian plane.

AP

5/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather

AP

06/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

AFP correspondents said hundreds of students had gathered early at night to pay their respects to those killed in the air disaster.

ISNA / AFP through Getty

23/7 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian protester prepares to launch a tear gas canister to the police

AP

8/23 Anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

A protester confronts an Iranian police officer

AP

23/09 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

EPA

10/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranian police officers take a position while protesters gather

AP

11/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

Iranians light candles for victims

EPA

12/23 anti-government protest at the University of Amirkabir

EPA

13/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

People burn British and Israeli flags during a protest in front of the British embassy in Tehran. Hundreds of Iranian intransigents gathered to protest against Britain, a day after the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, was arrested after attending a vigil for the victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane.

EPA

14/23 Protest of the British embassy Protest of the British embassy in Tehran

Singing “Death to Great Britain”, up to 200 protesters demonstrated outside the mission one day after the brief arrest of British Ambassador Rob Macaire

AFP through Getty

15/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

16/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

AFP through Getty Images

17/23

AP

18/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

19/23

AP

20/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

21/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

22/23 protest of the British embassy in Tehran

EPA

23/23

Protesters sing slogans while holding posters of General Qassem Soleimani during a demonstration in front of the British embassy in Tehran, Iran, on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

AP

Much depends on how the Iranian leadership responds in the coming months to the murder of Soleimani, formerly his high-profile viceroy who oversees the Iranian area of ​​influence. They could continue to move towards a large-scale conflict between the United States and Iran or possibly divert to some kind of compromise agreement.

Neither party wants a war, as evidenced by the late US revelation that 11 of its soldiers were injured by the Iranian ballistic missile attack at two of their bases in Iraq on January 8. At that time, Trump had assured the world that there were no American victims. and therefore there is no need for him to retaliate. Meanwhile, Iranian paramilitaries in Iraq have been instructed not to attack US facilities to reduce the crisis.

In the long term, if Iran continues with the policies applied by Soleimani and Khamenei, it will feel obliged to resume a low-intensity war to counter US sanctions. Before this happens, Iran will have to decide if it will use Soleimani removal to devise new strategies to replace those that have failed.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cries in the prayers of Soleimani

Nobody watches the changing political winds in Tehran as closely as the Iraqis, who know that their country is where the fight between the United States and Iran is fought.

“Iran is in a very critical position,” says a prominent Iraqi Shiite politician in Baghdad quoted in the Middle East Eye online magazine. “The policy Khamenei previously followed to manage the Iraq archive and the region is no longer successful. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard had helped create problems in Iraq that became a burden on Iran and became an obstacle in the way of its negotiations with the United States. “

The discussions that are now taking place in Iran are about whether the Revolutionary Guards should retain the Iraq archive or be handed over to some other agency, such as intelligence or the foreign affairs ministry. The former deputy and designated successor of Soleimani as head of the Quds Force, Esmael Ghaani, has been driving Afghanistan and is less familiar with the Middle East.

Apart from the pressure from the United States for the withdrawal, Iran is very interested in having a less practical role and looking at the Iraqi government and Shiite political parties to expel the United States. In Syria, where Iran had orchestrated support for President Bashar al-Assad after 2011, an Iranian setback is feasible, because Assad has largely won the war to stay in power, and since 2015, the main role to support him has been taken over by Russia.

Given these developments, it should be easier than it seems that Tehran and Washington reach an agreement to reduce Iran’s regional activism. The problem is that, in Middle Eastern politics, everyone tends to exaggerate their hand at one time or another, usually when they believe with too much confidence that they can permanently take their opponent out of business. The United States has repeatedly fallen into this trap in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, and it is very likely that it will do the same in its confrontation with Iran that, whatever the intentions of the two sides, will remain a dangerous deadlock, always at risk of falling In a total war.

United States announces new sanctions against Iran

The maximalist demands of the US UU. On Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missiles and regional influence effectively mean that it wants a regime change or capitulation. Both results are possible; None is likely. Iranian leadership tends to unite when threatened, and is prepared to use any degree of strength to stay in power. Western capitals have been waiting expectantly for the end of the clerical regime in Tehran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979, but it was in vain.

President Trump withdrew from the Iranian nuclear agreement in May 2018 without a coherent explanation of what was wrong or what would be put in place. Since then, both Iran and the United States have carried out what could be considered acts of war, which culminated in recent months in Iranians who attacked Saudi oil facilities, and the United States killed Soleimani. On each occasion, both sides avoided large-scale reprisals, but this restriction rests on the edge of a knife and cannot last forever. The basis for an agreement exists, but that does not mean that one materializes.