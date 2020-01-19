The Alexander Ludwig Vikings went to Dwayne Johnson for training advice

When the Vikings star, Alexander Ludwig, wanted to get the support of Bad Boys For Life, the actor went to Dwayne Johnson for his training advice.

If you remember, Dwayne, also known as The Rock, is a bulky man and travels with a giant gym at his disposal at all times.

So he knows one or two things about shredding paper. Or for a lifetime. Just general muscle mass and all that.

Anyway, for his role as Dorn in Bad Boys 3 alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, he wanted it to be a joke that he was as excited as the coach.

“ I knew that the only way this joke was really going to work is if it was massive because the bigger it was or the more capable it was to be a beast in the field, the more fun, I thought, I was in the truck, ” he said. to Variety.

Alexander plays Hench Dorn (Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

And who did he go to? Oh yes, The Rock.

Alexander sent a message to the WWE star, the couple worked together on Race to Witch Mountain, for training advice, and Ludwig says Johnson sent him an email immediately with a detailed meal and exercise plan.

If there is someone to ask about how to exercise or how to grow up quickly, I think you are the right person to talk to.

He responded with “a complete training plan” and said “for the whole movie I followed it, absolutely”. Since then, everything has gone out the window now. “

Alexander is getting stronger after his success as Bjorn in the epic of The History Channel, but that does not mean that he is not yet incredibly loyal to the show, since he feels all the emotions next to the spectators when Lagertha was killed last week .

The powerful warrior queen was murdered by her son (as predicted by The Seer) Hvitserk, after accidentally tripped over, confused her with a snake and stabbed her. It wasn’t exactly the death of a war hero we expected, but hey, hello.

Understandably, Alexander, who plays Lagertha’s son, Bjorn, and who has basically grown up with Katheryn Winnick as a mentor and general wonder woman, was sobbing his little Viking heart alongside his girlfriend Kirsty Dawn Dinsmore, who was equally devastated.

And she managed to capture his reaction in the movie.

“That was very sad,” he shouted. ‘I am very sad; I am crying very loudly. Holy s ** t Lagertha “.

Better look at some bad boys to cheer them all up, huh?





