The additively manufactured rocket engine has an aerospike nozzle for microlaunchers

A design demonstrator for an additively manufactured aerospike nozzle. Photo credit: Fraunhofer IWS

Microlaunchers are an alternative to conventional launchers. These medium-sized transport systems can carry payloads of up to 350 kilograms and are designed to launch small satellites into space. Researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Material and Radiation Technology IWS in Dresden and the TU Dresden developed an additively manufactured rocket engine with an aerospike nozzle for microlaunchers. The scaled metal prototype is expected to consume 30 percent less fuel than conventional engines. It will be shown on February 12 at the Hannover Messe Preview and from April 20 to 24, 2020 at the Hannover Messe at booth C18 in hall 16.

The market for small satellites will certainly boom in the coming years. The United Kingdom intends to build a spaceport in the north of Scotland, the first on European soil. The Federal Association of German Industry (BDI) also supported the idea of ​​a national spaceport. It is intended to serve as a pad for small to medium-sized launchers that carry research instruments and small satellites into space. These microlaunchers are designed for a payload of up to 350 kg. Aerospike engines are an efficient way to power these microlaunchers. They offer the welcome prospect of far less mass and fuel consumption. A research team from the Fraunhofer IWS and the Institute of Aerospace Engineering at the TU Dresden has developed, manufactured and tested an aerospike engine in the past two years. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) funded the project. What sets this aerospike engine apart is that its fuel injector, combustion chamber, and nozzle are printed layer by layer in an additive manufacturing process called laser powder bed fusion (L-PBF). The nozzle consists of a tip-like center body, which is designed to accelerate combustion gases.

“The technology behind aerospike engines goes back to the 1960s. However, our ability to manufacture such efficient engines is based on the freedom that additive manufacturing and its embedding in conventional process chains offer,” says Michael Müller, research assistant at additive manufacturing center Dresden (AMCD), which is operated jointly by Fraunhofer IWS and TU Dresden. Aerospike rocket engines promise fuel savings of around 30 percent compared to conventional rockets. They are also more compact than conventional systems, which reduces the mass of the overall system. “Every gram saved is gold in space because less fuel has to be put into orbit. The heavier the system as a whole, the lighter its payload must be,” says Mirco Riede, Group Leader 3D Manufacturing at Fraunhofer IWS and colleague by Michael Müller. The aerospike nozzle developed by Fraunhofer IWS and TU Dresden adapts better to the changing pressure on the way from earth to orbit. This makes it more efficient and uses less fuel than conventional engines.

An additively manufactured nozzle with conformal cooling

“We opted for an additive method to manufacture the metal rocket because the engine needs very good cooling and internal cooling channels. This complex, regenerative cooling system with labyrinthine internal channels cannot be milled or cast in the conventional way,” says Riede. The powder is then melted layer by layer. This selective laser melting gradually forms a component with one millimeter wide cooling channels that follow the contours of the combustion chamber. Residual powder in the channels is then suctioned off. This metal has to withstand strict requirements, remain firm at high temperatures and conduct heat well to ensure optimal cooling. “The combustion chamber has temperatures of several thousand degrees Celsius, so active cooling is required,” says Müller.

Scientists from Fraunhofer IWS and TU Dresden rely on the injection system to further increase engine efficiency. This project, called CFDμSAT, has been running since January 2020, with the Ariane Group and Siemens AG participating as associated partners. Injectors place great demands on design and manufacture. “Fuels are used to cool the engine first. They heat up and are then introduced into the combustion chamber. Liquid oxygen and ethanol are added separately to be mixed via an injector. The resulting gas mixture is ignited. It expands in the combustion chamber and then flows through a gap in the combustion chamber to be decompressed and accelerated by the nozzle, “explains Müller, how this engine generates thrust.

Motor-hot fire test

The Dresden researchers have already tested the prototype of the aerospike engine in a test cell at the Institute of Aerospace Engineering at the TU Dresden and achieved a burning time of 30 seconds. “This procedure is special because there are only a few precedents for aerospike nozzle tests. We have proven that a functional liquid propellant jet engine can be manufactured by additive manufacturing,” says Müller.

This project is an example of the close cooperation between the TU Dresden and non-university research institutes within a science cluster called the DRESDEN concept. The TU Dresden is responsible for the design and layout of the engine. Fraunhofer IWS for manufacturing and material validation. The first step was to adapt the design to the additive manufacturing process. The researchers then selected the material and characterized it. Next, they produced the two components of the engine using the L-PBF method and reworked their functional surfaces. The components were connected by laser welding and a computed tomography scanner, which was examined for pores and other defects. This non-destructive assessment can also determine whether sintered powder is clogging the cooling channels. This project shows how AM processes in all industries can be productively integrated into today’s process chains in order to advance the state of the art in manufacturing.

