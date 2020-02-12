The Adamawa government receives an ultimatum for the minimum wage of high officials

Organized workers in the state of Adamawa gave the government until February 17 to complete negotiations on how much higher officials will earn as minimum wages.

Although Adamawa was one of the first states to start introducing the minimum wage, implementation was only for young officials (levels 1 through 6), with the understanding that senior officials (level 7 and above) would start theirs achieve consistent adjustment talks.

However, the organized workforce has decided that they are not satisfied with the way the government has conducted the talks.

The chairman of the State Joint Negotiating Council (union side), Muhammed Tuki, who confirmed the development, drew DAILY POST’s attention to a bulletin on the outcome of a union meeting in the state.

The Organized Labor Adamawa State Chapter said in the bulletin received on Wednesday evening that although the union side of the state’s Joint Negotiation Council has spent time and resources in discussions with the government’s council, the government has failed to respect agreements.

The organized work said in its bulletin that it was aware of a government commitment to introduce the minimum wage for senior officials by the end of February, but would not accept the government’s offer.

The bulletin reads in part: “Organized work distances itself from the offer of the state government and prevents negotiations from being concluded and an agreement reached and signed that includes all employees of the local government, employees of the local education authority and employees of the primary health care system. “

Organized work, which includes the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the State Joint Negotiation Council, stated in its bulletin that it had decided to grant the state government a grace period of up to “the closing times” from 17th February. “

She warned that the government had so much time to complete the negotiations with a full mandate, which would lead to the signing of a collective bargaining document, “otherwise peace and harmony in the state are not guaranteed.”