The actress never takes her eyes off Oscar

LOS ANGELES – It may be a shampoo bottle and a bathroom mirror, not an Oscar and millions of people, but Malu Martins can imagine it.

“I’m holding my Oscar while looking through my sea of ​​colleagues saying, ‘Yes, we did it.’

Martins came to LA with two friends from Brazil five years ago. They all went to college in Orange County and all hoped to enter the industry. She made a few small films, student projects, but she’s still hoping for a big break.

“When you book a job, it’s like” Oh my god! “But then there’s always a side business. I’m an office assistant. There’s always a balance between the two to keep the dream alive,” she said.

She has found a side job that helps her train her muscles. She is an office assistant in the Michelle Danner Acting Studio and takes acting lessons from the renowned trainer Danner when she is not working.

Five years later, as she refines her craft and waits for the big audition, Martins admits …

“It feels lonely. Especially in LA, where image is concerned and what you look like. It can be lonely, ”she said.

But that’s why she came to America. Did she ever think about going home?

“Never, not once. It always comes to mind why I’m here. But you have to remember what you love, ”she said.

And she says she is ready to pay her fees, work her way up, and see every Oscar show as inspiration.

“It’s inspiring. It fills me with hope and you see yourself. You’re running towards this picture, there’s nothing else to do, ”she said.

Well, one thing you can do. You can practice so that your acceptance speech is just right. While you keep your Oscar, I mean shampoo, sure on the coat, or in this case. , , the shower rod.