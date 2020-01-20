BEVERLY HILLS, California. – Standing with pride, flashing cameras that deserve the spotlight every moment – because it was quite a journey. Congratulations to you too, Tony Shalhoub, but at the moment we’re talking about “The Actor”.

At the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the cast of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel went the carpet.

“The tightest cast I’ve worked with,” said Tony Shalhoub.

“We love each other and have great chemistry,” said Michael Zegen.

Weeks before this big day, the SAG award statues that the winners received and were known as “The Actor” began their journey in time for the ceremony. There was even a media spectacle around the statue.

In the meantime, these guys were sitting in SAGS, waiting patiently for their big moment. I mean, a couple of weeks have passed. “When can we go on stage?”, They must have asked themselves.

But then … it was time for two big wins: Shalhoub won Male Actor in one comedy series and the whole Wonderful Mrs. Maisel Ensemble won in a comedy series.

We met the cast directly as they left the stage and went into the trophy room with them.

“I won a SAG, but now they’re different sizes, the base is different, the weight is the color,” said Shalhoub.

Now the actors are moving to their new homes.

“I have a nice shelf waiting,” said Jane Lynch.

“I have a small room (next to the others),” said Shalhoub.

“I don’t know yet, my toilet has no more space,” joked Rachel Brosnahan.

Wherever they end up, it was quite a journey.

But right now they’re dancing and partying all night. Relax, you won!