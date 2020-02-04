The Academy accidentally tweets from Oscars ‘Predictions’

The Academy new social media tool to involve fans has had the opposite effect.

On Monday afternoon, the Twitter account of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed their online fan event where cinephiles can share their predictions before Sunday Oscars ceremony.

Just over an hour later, however, the organization seemed to tweet their ‘predictions’ and remove them later, turning film Twitter into a frenzy, as many wondered if it was the official list of winners.

We have invited fans on Twitter to make and share your # Oscars predictions.

Many of you already have it! 😀

A short problem on Twitter made some of you look like they came from our account

They didn’t do that. This error has now been resolved.

And we will reveal our choices on Sunday.

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) 4 February 2020

After removing the tweet, the Academy said the list was due to a “short problem” on Twitter and assured that the winners were not from the organization. “We have invited fans on Twitter to make and share your # Oscars predictions. Many of you already have that!” Read the tweet. “A short problem on Twitter made some of you look like they came from our account. They didn’t. This error has now been resolved. And we will reveal our choices on Sunday.”

Although the film academy had removed the list of unpredicted winners, many Twitter users were able to take a screenshot of the original tweet. The list included “Parasite” for best image, best original screenplay and best international film, Sam Mendes for best director for “1917” and “Jojo Rabbit” for best custom screenplay.

Also on the list were predicted shoe-in winners, including Joaquin Phoenix for best actor, Renee Zellweger for best actress, and Brad Pitt and Laura Dern in the supporting categories. All four actors have the golden globe, the SAG Award and the Critics Choice in their respective categories.

See more in the photo below.

don’t the academy tweet their own “predictions” for the oscars … pic.twitter.com/y63acMGQvk

– alina (@loversinfilm) 4 February 2020

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday 8 February ET on ABC.

