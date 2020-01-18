The 94-year-old Chiefs fan sewed the first uniforms of the cheerleading news

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Many fans will be watching the game during this weekend’s major AFC championship, but a woman’s attention could be a little more on the sidelines.

When you stroll through the Garden Terrance Nursing Home in Overland Park, there are undoubtedly some Chiefs fans, but one of the residents has an even closer relationship with the team.

Frances Rodina, 94, and her two children, Terri and Ed, worked for the Kansas City Chiefs for a long time. However, it is Frances who has the closest connection to the team.

“I was a seamstress at Hoffman Garment Company,” she said. “We made school uniforms for most Catholic schools.”

They also made the outfits for cheerleaders in the 70s and Frances was hired to do the first.

“I think they called the company I worked for and they told me to,” said Frances. “I don’t think I was very impressed,” she added with a laugh.

Nevertheless, their children were and are.

“When they started there were maybe eight or seven,” she said. “No more than that.”

So the squad was definitely much smaller than today’s cheerleading group.

Greg Payne from KCTV5 showed Frances what they’re wearing these days.

“Here’s an outfit,” he said, showing a picture. “Oh no,” said Frances. “You blew that out of the water,” he said. “They were all covered up,” she said. According to Frances, the cheerleaders were wearing golden wool at the time.

Although Frances is not a fan of current outfits, she is a big fan of her bosses.

“Please bring a Super Bowl home!” She said.

Frances even has a headband that I hope she will work on someday and that she can give to her favorite player … Patrick Mahomes.

