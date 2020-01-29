Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sport

The NBA world continues to mourn the devastating loss of Kobe Bryant. Before the Philadelphia 76ers went to court against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday evening, the Wells Fargo Center honored Bryant in a moving tribute.

The 76’s showed number 33, Kobe’s number at Lower Merion High School, framed on the side of the square with his high school jersey on Center Court.

The team remained silent for 33 seconds and showed nine lights on the field to honor the nine victims of the accident.

The Sixers shone nine beams of light on the courtyard, ringing their ceremonial bell nine times this evening to commemorate the nine lives killed in the helicopter crash, and honoring Kobe with a minute’s silence of 33 seconds, which was his number at Lower Merion. pic.twitter.com/exctHsIAXU

– NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 29, 2020

Both the Warriors and 76ers players stood side by side when the anthem was played and no intros were held before the game. Instead, Philadelphia showed the video of Kobe’s last intro in Philadelphia.

Once the game started, both teams continued the tribute seen around the NBA to honor Bryant. The 76s had an 8 second injury and the Warriors followed with a 24 second injury.

Bryant’s influence during the game and on countless lives was unmatched. So many teams have made incredible dedications and honored him perfectly, but Philadelphia has made her honor even more special and she will never be forgotten.