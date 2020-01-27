Photo by Edgar Chaparro on Unsplash

The Philadelphia 76ers are without all-star Joel Embiid. But that doesn’t mean that everything is wrong in the city of brotherly love.

The triple all-star suffered a radial collateral tear in his left hand against the Oklahoma Thunder on January 6th in Sixers Nation’s fourth metacarpal, knowing only that they are waiting for pins and needles as Brett Brown’s squad compete without his captain.

The 25-year-old missed nine games by January 26. According to Gooner News, the Sixers officials initially hoped that he would return in time for the January 25 home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The return flight date turned out to be too optimistic and Embiid is missing for the time being.

Embiid is making progress and intends to be active again before the end of January. On January 16, he was released for fitness training and fully trained again a week later. At the same time, the seven-foot was named NBA All-Star starter for the 2020 season for the second time in a row.

I am making the necessary progress. I feel great, ”Embiid told reporters. “I’m not too worried about what the all-star game will look like. We’re currently sixth in the east, so I hope to be able to play next week.”

Before the hand injury, Embiid scored an average of 23.4 points, 12.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He led the Sixers in points, rebounds and blocks. An update of his return date is expected after an investigation on January 27.

Sixers continues Atlantic Division Roll

The results so far are good for a Sixers nation wondering how a lineup without an emiid would fare. Philly has set a 6-3 record since the big man went under. They continue to swim alongside defending champion Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics in a competitive Atlantic division.

At press time, Philly’s 30-17 record is the third in the division. Toronto leads through a game against Boston. The Sixers follow Boston with one game. The club’s 21-2 record at the Wells Fargo Center is closely related to Milwaukee Bucks’ record for the best home record in basketball.

While the loss of Embiid is a blow to Philly, others have had the opportunity to take on productive roles. Philly remained a viable playoff team throughout Embiid’s absence. This is supported by odds makers who give the Sixers a top spot among the likely winners of the Eastern Conference.

Furkan Korkmaz made a good contribution, including a career high of 24 points in a 100:89 win over Chicago on January 17th.

Ben Simmons, Philly’s other all-star performer, ensures that the team continues to run a tight ship. The top draft tip of 2016 before Embiid’s departure was an average of 14.9 points, 8.6 templates and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Simmons has since raised these numbers to 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists. For the season, he calculates more points, boards and templates if Embiid doesn’t share the word.

Simmons offers his teammates urgently needed insurance. Brown definitely likes what he sees. Praise for Simmons’ ability to deliver from different positions has become part of the coach’s aftermath.

Tega Cay, United States

Richardson’s departure is an additional hurdle

Despite a mostly rosy run without an embiid, Philly is not out of the forest on his return.

Josh Richardson, who played a strong role in the Sixers due to the absence of Embiid, suffered a tense thigh penalty on January 22 against Toronto.

Richardson will be out for two to three weeks. His minutes on the pitch are currently spread across Korkmaz, Trey Burke and Shake Milton.

Richardson’s injury makes Embiid’s return on paper more pressing. The Sixers are currently lacking in human resources and could go to the retail market in search of help if the upcoming evaluation of Embiid is another delay.

Philly has elastically scraped together a group of victories without his main support. How long does the hot phase last if two starters are missing? Brown’s answer seems “as long as we need”.

The Sixers defied expectations and beat the Lakers 108-91, who led the Western Conference, the night LeBron overtook James Kobe Bryant for third place among all-time NBA goal scorers. A few competitions against the worst teams in the NBA round off the month.

Philly meets the Golden State Warriors (10-37) on January 28 and the Atlanta Hawks (11-35) on January 30.

Embiid has a history of injuries

Embiid’s last injury is not his first rodeo on the inactive list.

He suffered a stress fracture in the back towards the end of his brilliant 2014 college season. Due to the injury, Embiid has been suspended for the past few weeks of the college season and the NCAA tournament.

Doctors also discovered that Embiid had a broken foot. This injury was caused by two screws on the umbilical bone and an initial four to six month recovery period.

Before the injuries, Embiid was consistently named the best tall man and top 3 tip for the 2014 NBA draft. Some analysts then began to list his stock. Still, Philly Embiid picked the third team member on the draft, hoping that he would be active again during the 2014-15 NBA campaign.

It never happened.

Embiid missed the 2014-15 and 2015-16 NBA seasons as the Sixers took a slow, methodical approach to rehabilitating their valuable acquisition. After he made his pro debut in 2016/17, he was given a minute limit and planned rest days. That didn’t stop the Cameroonian from destroying opponents during his season.

Embiid scored an average of 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds in 25.4 minutes per game in his 31 appearances. He struggled with left knee pain for two months before undergoing left knee surgery in March to repair a meniscal tear.

Embiid has managed to ward off various back, face, ankle and hand problems while playing full seasons in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. In both years, he was named NBA All-Star Game.

Article by OJO Olayiwola Adisa about soccer weeks and Arsenal blogs