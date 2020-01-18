The 66-year-old passer-by was shot in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, in an attack that left two injured

Two men recover in the hospital after a shootout in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on the main street in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare.

Both men, ages 21 and 66, were treated on site by National Ambulance Service medics before being taken to Limerick University Hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, although it is believed that a person was seriously wounded.

The younger man, who was believed to be the intended target of the attack, suffered a series of injuries that were described by one source as “life changing”.

The incident is believed to have started at one end of a street, attempted to distance itself from its attacker, and has run down a side alley where several bullet holes and cartridge cases have been found.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least two men with balaclavas who got out of a car.

The same person reported hearing up to eight shots.

The older man was just a spectator visiting the area from Co Galway.

Employees from a nearby public house ran to help him stop bleeding from a wound until paramedics arrived.

Part of the main street of Sixmilebridge and the parking lot next to the local church have been sealed and traffic has been diverted from the area.

Gardaí has ​​confirmed that no arrests have been made and the scene is currently being kept for forensic and technical investigations.

An incident room was set up at Shannon Garda Station, while investigators will hold a case conference later in the morning.

Meanwhile, Gardaí appeal to the witnesses to report. Anyone with information is requested to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the confidential Garda line 1800 666 111.