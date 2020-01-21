The 5 best St. Louis Blues coaches in franchise history

In 52 St. Louis Blues hockey seasons, there have been 26 coaches. It wasn’t until the 26th coach that the club reached the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup. The history of training for the Blues is one of the most interesting in the history of the NHL.

This franchise has 180 playoff wins, but only one Stanley Cup. Many coaches have tried and failed, many coaches have had many years of success, but have failed to deliver.

Here are the top five coaches in franchise history.

5) Brian Sutter (153-124-43)

Brian Sutter spent four seasons as the Blues’ head coach, four of the most interesting seasons in team history. He was recruited for the position during the 1988-1989 season when he was 32 years old.

His first season saw the team finish 33-35-12 and second in the Norris division. In the playoffs, the Blues lost in the second round in five games to the Chicago Blackhawks. They would also lose in the second round in the next two years after that.

I think Blues fans expected more, because Sutter was a fan favorite as a player and when he had the opportunity to coach the team he played for, they thought he could bring them in the promised land.

Expectations had to be high as Sutter was the coach when Brett Hull scored goals at a ridiculous rate – there were an average of 67 goals per season for Hull in the four seasons with Sutter behind the bench.

It didn’t help that during Sutter’s time as head coach, he had to deal with drama with Scott Stevens and the profession of Adam Oates. The Oates business fell in 1992, which injured this team and ultimately led to the fall of Sutter as head coach.

It lasted four seasons, four playoff games, and then Sutter was sacked after the 1991-1992 season saw a first-round outing at the hands of the Blackhawks. Sutter ranks third in all history in Blues history in wins and fourth in the playoffs.

4) Ken Hitchcock (248-124-41)

Ken Hitchcock in St. Louis has been a very interesting time in blues hockey. He became head coach in 2012, replacing Davis Payne, who has spent less than three seasons with the Blues and has missed the playoffs each year.

Hitchcock began his tenure in November 2012 and coached the team to a 43-15-11 record after starting 6-7-0 under Payne. Hitchcock therefore brought the Blues into the playoffs after taking over in the second month of the season. St. Louis ended up losing in the second round to the Stanley Cup champions, the Los Angeles Kings.

Ken Hitchcock (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Hitchcock won the Jack Adams Award after the 2011-12 season. As a result, the Blues have been seen as a potential upward team after the first year under Hitchcock. In the second year, the team earned 60 points in the regular season – due to the lockout, it only played 48 games. They lost again to the Kings, in round 1 this time.

In Hitchcock’s third year, the team won 52 games and racked up 111 points, making it the fourth best player in the NHL. They failed in the playoffs, once again, being rebounded in the first round by the Blackhawks.

Overall, in Hitchcock’s time as the Blues coach, the team has made the playoffs five times and has had four consecutive seasons of over 100 points. This was seen as an overall disappointment as so many good regular seasons have led to early playoff starts.

The 2015-2016 season was the most successful under “Hitch” – the Blues rushed to the final of the Western Conference where they found themselves right in front of the San Jose Sharks. In the 2016-17 season, Hitchcock was dropped by the Blues after 50 games at 24-21-5, Mike Yeo intervened after that.

The way it ended in St. Louis for Hitchcock was weird – he finished with 248 wins and many successful regular seasons, but a 20-27 playoff mark just wasn’t enough.

3) Scotty Bowman (110-83-45)

Scotty Bowman began his legendary coaching career with the St. Louis Blues. In one of the most infamous franchise starts in NHL history, the Blues reached the Stanley Cup in Bowman’s first three seasons, but were swept all three times.

Although it took less to reach the Cup final in 1968 compared to now, Bowman’s early success with the Blues was a sign of what he would become.

Former Blues coach Scotty Bowman (Photo by Denis Brodeur / NHLI via Getty Images)

Bowman has coached only four seasons for the Blues and it all ended due to a “break-up” with the team owner’s son at the time. Bowman would then win 1,134 more games and nine Stanley Cups.

Bowman’s time in St. Louis is obviously known for the 0-12 record in the Stanley Cup final, but we should also note his .557 winning percentage and his fifth-highest all-time winning streak. the franchise in just 238 games.

2) Craig Berube (67-29-13)

Craig Berube’s first full season with the St. Louis Blues is underway. In just 135 games in total, Berube has an unparalleled impact on the history of the franchise. He is the only Blues coach to win the Stanley Cup.

Berube took over in November 2018 after the dismissal of Mike Yeo. Berube took a seriously underperforming Blues team with a record of 15-18-4 and went 38-19-6. The team made the playoffs and the rest is history.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube hoists the Stanley Cup during the Stanley Cup Championship parade. (Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports)

Berube came in and instantly changed the style of the team, adopting a high IQ, a physical style that suited the team and helped reverse their appalling season. He helped bring a franchise known for its playoff fall to a Stanley Cup championship.

During the 2019-2020 season, it was almost the same under Berube. The team is 30-11-8 and starts well with 68 points, near the top of the entire league.

Berube is 11th all-time in Blues coaching victories, just five behind Bob Berry. Berube could reach eighth place all time for the Blues’ coaching victories, while he is seventh behind Mike Keenan in eighth place. He did it all in just 112 games – that’s remarkable.

1) Joel Quenneville (307-191-95)

Before winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks, Joel Quenneville was the leader of the Blues. He spent the first eight seasons of his NHL coaching career in St. Louis.

He’s the all-time leader in franchise wins with 307 – he’s 59 more than second-place Ken Hitchcock. Quenneville took over in 1996-1997 and led the Blues to a record of 18-15-7 and led them to the playoffs. They failed in the first round against the Detroit Red Wings.

Joel Quenneville (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Quenneville is one of the greatest coaches in NHL history, but failed to win the Stanley Cup with the Blues. The Quenneville era in Saint-Louis saw the team make the playoffs in seven of the eight seasons and win a Presidents’ Trophy with a record of 19-19-12 in 1999-2000.

Teams from Quenneville to St. Louis had three outs in the first round, two outs in the second round and a defeat in the conference final in 2001. He had 34-34 in playoff games for the Blues before being fired by the team during the 2003-04 season. .

Finally, Quenneville’s years with the Blues will be known for their great success in the regular season, some successes in the playoffs, but not for the Stanley Cup. His mark of 307 wins is pretty sure at the moment, but Berube is collecting wins at a fast pace for the Blues. He could reach it one day.