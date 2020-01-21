The 4th annual Black Women Talk Tech conference returns to New York in February

Photo credit: Getty Images

Black women continue to be characterized by a wide range of professions in various industries, and as we move into a new decade, the future is better than ever. To keep the momentum going, the largest crowd of black women in the country’s technology sector is returning to the Big Apple to show the way forward.

The starting shot is fired on February 27th of the 4th year Black Women Talk Tech: Roadmap to the billion dollar conference will bring a pitch competition, a political city hall, a headshot studio, mentor group meetings and much more to the Penn Plaza Pavilion in New York.

BWTT is an impressive three-day experience supported by black tech founders Lauren Washington, Esosa Ighodaro and Regina Gwynn. Together, these remarkable women are changing the landscape of opportunities for black women in technology by creating an interactive environment where black women can come together not only to talk about technology, but also to build a collaborative sisterhood where innovative conversations take place New birth lead to ideas.

“BWTT is the only conference that goes beyond providing meaningful conversations for black women founders in technology. Business is also done here, ”he says Esosa Ighodaro, co-founder of BWTT and Nexstar. “It’s rare to have a space for entrepreneurial women in the technology industry, especially black women, to get together and thrive as a collective.” The effects are real and successes are getting bigger. “

Since 2016, BWTT has consisted of a variety of scalable companies and technology companies as well as 8 chapters of local mastermind groups across the country. This year’s speakers include Darline Jean, CDO of Essence Communications Inc., founder and CEO of Landit, Lisa Skeete-Tatum and others

Sponsors and partners of the Roadmap to Billions 2020 conference include Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Nike and others. Further information and tickets can be found on the BWTT website HERE.

