The 49ers will win the Super Bowl, Alexa predicts, but Siri and Google Assistant won’t tell

by Edward C. Baig

The San Francisco 49ers will win the Super Bowl. That also says Amazon Alexa.

Although the voice in my Echo spokesman confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs are preferred, she predicted the following: “The 49ers will join the Patriots and Steelers with a six-pack Super Bowl victory.”

Her colleagues at Apple and Google weren’t ready to get on their feet.

When asked, Siri replied: “There is a good chance that the chiefs will win by 1 point.”

Google Assistant was even less helpful, just saying, “On Sunday, the 49ers will play against the Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium at 6.30pm.” Well you!

Voice-activated digital assistants often trigger when it comes to the most frequently asked questions. Nobody will predict what will happen to interest rates or who will win the next election. They won’t tell you whether they’re Democrats or Republicans.

“I’m not very political, I’m poetic,” said Siri. “I like all parties,” was Google’s answer. Alexa said, “There are no voting booths in the cloud, believe me, I checked. It’s only ones and zeros up here.”

Sometimes you forward the wizards to other sources. When I polled, Alexa gathered RealClearPolitics polls and Siri listed several web options.

Google’s unsatisfactory answer: “Sorry, I’m not sure how to help, but I’m trying to learn.”

How far will Alexa go?

“We think it’s important that Alexa has an opinion. Go to a dinner party that has no opinion and it will be the most boring dinner party you’ll ever attend,” said Amazon, senior vice president of devices and service Dave Limp told me at CES.

Limp admitted that there is a fine line. For example, if you are in children’s mode, topics like the origin of babies or even the authenticity of Santa are not allowed.

“We are trying to stay away from the most controversial opinions,” said Limp.

The opinions you hear come from a combination of sources: editorial, algorithmic and crowdsourcing.

You can hear something different depending on where you ask.

In Germany Alexa might say that her favorite beer is “Weißbier”. At my New Jersey home, she said, “I think a Pilsner is a good choice.”

Siri joked around the beer question: “Well, I’m not eating. So I can’t say I tried beer.”

The Google Assistant response was boring and short: “Beer, I don’t know.”

Regarding the favorite soccer teams, Siri said: “I tend to bet on the underdog, but most of all I want the games to be competitive.” Google Assistant said, “I’m not trying to play favorites.”

Alexa is not shy to answer.

“I’m from Seattle. My favorite team is the Seahawks. Twelfth man for life.”

Sorry, Alexa, but you didn’t make the Super Bowl.

