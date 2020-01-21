The 49ers' Katie Sowers will be the first woman and openly gay trainer to head to the Super Bowl

Photo: Getty

The 49ers defeated the Packers last night, which means very little from a progressive point of view: This means that 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers will be the first woman and the first open LGBTQ trainer to reach the Super Bowl.

Sowers is only the second woman in history to hold a full-time coaching position at the NFL, but told people that this is not something her colleagues are thinking about:

“When you ask one of the coaches who work with me, they are often asked if they work with a woman,” said Sowers at the time. “For them it’s not even something they think about – and what I really don’t think about. They see me as a trainer and not as a trainer.”

Sowers has been an avid soccer player since childhood and previously played in the Woman’s Football Alliance and the United States national soccer team. Her love of the game is obvious, but predictably it was not easy to get where she is. She was once rejected for an unpaid, voluntary coaching position at her former college because of her lifestyle.

Because of the college’s religious affiliation, “there was nothing I could do about it,” Sowers added. “In a way, that was their right to refuse me, to stay away from the team.”

However, this experience did not allow her to push back her goals.

“Instead of being an obstacle, it was actually a building block for my future and my next step because I had to look elsewhere,” she said.

The NFL and its leadership are open and disrespectful to women, although the opposite is sometimes attempted. Sowers is, however, more important for girls who want to pursue a career in football than any poorly designed “women’s summit”:

“When I’m in the field and looking around, it all depends on how far I’ve come and where I am,” she said to PEOPLE. “I see young girls in almost every game, and someone’s mother or father screams to me: ‘My daughter wants to play football’ or ‘My daughter becomes a coach.’ And those are the moments when it’s worth it. “