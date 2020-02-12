The 42-year-old man is said to have beaten his wife to death in Benue

The Benue police command detained a 42-year-old man, Mr Patrick Ejiro, in Makurdi on Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife to over N 5,000 to death.

Benue’s PR officer, DSP Catherine Anene, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect was currently in custody.

DSP Anene told journalists that the victim’s body had been deposited in the Benue State University teaching hospital in Makurdi after she was pronounced dead.

The husband beat up his wife when she allegedly failed to transfer N5,000 as part of the proceeds from the transaction.

“The suspect has been arrested and is currently in our care.

“According to our preliminary knowledge, there was a disagreement between the couple about the sale of some family items by the woman.

“The accused, Mr. Patrick Ejiro from km 14, Tyomu, Gboko Road, Makurdi, beat the woman up to a comma. The victim was taken to the BSU Teaching Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“The victim bled from the nostrils.

“Ejiro, 42, is a fisherman from Delta while the woman is from Benue,” added Anene