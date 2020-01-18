The 33-year-old pedestrian met news on Saturday morning on the Missouri 350 Highway and Noland Road

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian is in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on Saturday morning.

Police were called on the Missouri 350 Highway and Noland Road after a vehicle hit a pedestrian shortly after 6.

The investigation found that a Chevrolet traverse had driven east when it met a pedestrian who was either entering or trying to cross the lanes.

The pedestrian, who was identified as a 33-year-old Kansas City man, was taken to a local hospital and most recently listed in a serious condition.

The driver stopped at the scene and was then released.

