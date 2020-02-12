The 33 most iconic film kisses of all time for Valentine’s Day | InStyle.com

Valentine’s Day means two things: free chocolates and extra hugs with your special someone.

And what better way to determine the mood than a reminder of a few classic screens on a large screen? Nothing says romance like two Hollywood actors convincingly pretending to be in love!

From Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh’s exchanges in Gone with the Wind, to Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s first cock in Titanic, to the sweetheart kiss in My Girl, romantic duos on the screen have been melting hearts with their chemistry for decades.

RELATED: Everything to stream on Netflix in February

InStyle has collected 33 of the most memorable film hugs, just in time for V-Day. View our list, including the pouring rain of passionate kisses in The Notebook, Spider-Man and Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as well as a steaming vampire-human lip-lock from Twilight. How are they on your list? Keep reading to see them all.

VIDEO: All sneaky movie references in the new music video from Taylor Swift

.