The 2021 budget is there and nobody cares – Mother Jones

At National Review, Robert VerBruggen channels conventional wisdom:

The president’s new budget is out. I have not looked at it and probably not. It is an irrelevant document that mainly serves to give political journalists things to complain about. Oh my, look at the cuts in the safety net! Ha ha, the economic growth assumptions are real!

The fact is that the president does not determine the country’s budget; expenses and tax bills come from Congress. Congress is under no obligation to use the President’s suggestions as a blueprint, and the President has shown little willingness to veto deals that go too far from what his budget says he wants … Ignore the alleged budget plan. Pay attention to what the president and legislators are actually trying to implement.

This is simply a longer way of saying that the president’s budget is “dead on arrival,” an expression that is routinely used for every presidential budget proposal. And it’s true. So why do presidents even care about budgets at all?

Well, it’s been mandatory by law since 1921, so there is that. And perhaps in 1921 the president’s budget was taken more seriously. But in recent decades, the budget document was nothing more than making drones in the OMB and the various government departments. Other than that, it does little apart from giving the president a platform for false growth predictions and cuts to the fantasy budget.

So why bother? Why don’t you eliminate the requirement for a budget and save both the effort and money involved? You know, a kind of down payment on the national debt. It’s a small start, but you know what they say about the journey of a thousand miles.