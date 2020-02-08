The 2020 candidates came together to discuss one of their biggest threats. No, not Donald Trump. – Mother Jones

Donald Trump was not the name that appeared on Saturday’s candidates ‘Our Rights, Our Courts’ forum in Concord, New Hampshire. It was Mitch McConnell.

The cunning Republican Senate leader has piled the Democrats for years. He refused Barack Obama a Supreme Court and then helped to deliver two Trump. He relied on the “nuclear option” to penetrate the president’s nominees and fill the federal courts with ideologues, including a number that the American Bar Association considered unsuitable for the bench. He recently secured the acquittal of the President in the Senate by, among other things, ensuring that the procedure was free of new testimonials.

“As president, how would you deal with Mitch McConnell?” That question, or variations thereto, was repeatedly asked to the candidates on the “Our Rights” forum – sponsored by a quartet of progressive groups, including Demand Justice, the Center for Reproductive Rights and NARAL. Most offered a similar – albeit somewhat easy – answer: the six-term senator from Kentucky should be dethroned in his upcoming re-election race or, with his Republican colleagues, downgraded to the minority.

This is of course much easier said than done.

“Mitch McConnell stole a seat from the Supreme Court,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). “We have to make McConnell unemployed.”

“I will not admit that Mitch McConnell will be the leader,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Pointing to the Democratic opponent of the senator in Kentucky, Amy McGrath, a former fighter pilot who made a failed bid for the 2018 home. “Two Amys are better than one!”

Today’s most frequently asked question: How would you deal with Mitch McConnell’s obstruction as a president?

“The only way this will change is if we involve the American people to ensure that there is a political consequence,” said South Bend’s former mayor, Pete Buttigieg, when asked how he and McConnell and his GOP senate would handle. Translation: vote McConnell or take a majority in the Senate. “If we cannot change the convention, we are screwed,” he added.

For the Democrats, reclaiming the Senate is a tough climb. McConnell, in turn, is one of the most unpopular senators in America. (Kentucky also had the dubious honor of having one of the country’s least popular governors, Matt Bevin, who lost his re-election bid in November.) Although potentially vulnerable, McConnell is still much more likely than not to have his seat. preserve. That means that if the Democratic nominee manages to expel Trump, he or she may still have McConnell and his Senate majority to contend with.

In other words, they are rather sewn.

Senator Bernie Sanders said that McConnell – and Trump – deserved some credit for their success in pushing the judiciary to the right. “They were well organized; they knew what they were doing. As a member of the Senate I can tell you, do you know what we do every day? We vote for right-wing extremist judges. “He also noted that Democrats should study the republican playbook:” We can learn some lessons from what the right-wing man is doing in this country. “

Forum moderators – Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC and Jennifer Bendery of HuffPost – asked Tom Steyer how he would navigate McConnell and a republican-controlled senate. He first said he did not accept the assumption that Republicans would retain control of the Senate next year. Finally, he noted that Obama had repeatedly tried to compromise with McConnell just to be hindered, and he replied, “I would assume from day one that this was a fight. Mitch McConnell never once put the country in front of his party. Not once. “He added:” Why does everyone ask Democrats how we will meet in the middle and how we will compromise? Why doesn’t anyone ever call Mitch McConnell and say, “Hey Mitch, when are you going to make a compromise?” This is what we do. Democrats continue to think that Republicans are like us. They are not. I don’t want to be like her. They are not like us. “