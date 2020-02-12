The 1975 say they will only play gender-equal music festivals

Image: Getty

On Tuesday, the famous British festivals Reading & Leeds dropped their line-up for 2020, and it was gloomy – only three of the 18 acts on the main stage contained women. Of the 91 acts revealed, only 20 are women or non-male artists. (It should also be noted that Reading & Leeds are not part of the 45 international music festivals and conferences that signed the Keychange 2018 initiative to establish and maintain a 50/50 gender balance on their line-ups by 2022.) Like many music fans upset about the uneven booking, The Guardian’s substitute music editor, Laura Snapes, criticized Reading & Leeds, head Melvin Benn on Twitter, for not giving a “shit about representation”.

That led to back and forth with Matty Healy, frontman of 1975, who promised that his band would only perform at festivals with gender-balanced line-ups. Who knew that something good could come from Twitter?

After the interaction, Healy told The Guardian that representation at music festivals is important “because the people who go to them feel more included and more represented.” It’s that simple. The best art for me made me feel personally addressed. “He went on:” It’s all about action. When it comes to major sociopolitical issues and where governments are involved, action or protest can sometimes simply be ignored. But when it comes to the music industry, we can change that. It is not a geopolitical nightmare: it is the music industry, and it is something that if everyone enters, we can solve it. “

Assuming Healy keeps his word and is not persuaded by booking agents or the 1975 team to come back, this may put pressure on music festival heads to take care of their line-ups with more care, attention and, you know, humanity to approach. (I’m not sure if the group will, but then again, Healy has something of a legendary history of calling out misogyny in music, so maybe my skepticism should actually be replaced by optimism.) Bookers should pay attention if they want to 1975.

