The 1975 front man, Matt Healy, said that wherever possible, he and his band will only play festivals with a larger proportion of female and non-binary artists. The decision was made after criticism of the British festival Reading & Leeds, which yesterday announced its line-up for 2020 with only three non-male acts from 18 names that were confirmed for the main stages.

Healy, who headlined Reading & Leeds in 2019 with The 1975, shared his opinion on Twitter in an interplay Guardian the journalist Laura Snapes. In response to Snape’s suggestion that The 1975 “add a condition to your driver that you only play festivals that are X% (ideally 50%!) Committed to including women and non-binary performers Healy wrote: “Take that When I signed this contract, I already agreed to some festivals that may not stick to it, and I would never let fans who already have tickets go down. But from now on I will and I believe that male artists can be such true allies. ”

In a subsequent interview, Healy told that Guardian“If you are an artist and are actively committed to something as I try and you face inequality, it is our duty to get your money where your mouth is,” he added later. “It’s not a geopolitical nightmare: it’s the music industry, and it’s something we can fix when everyone is on board.”

The festival-style show announced in 1975 at London’s Finsbury Park Show was supported by acts such as Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo that day. The one-time exhibition will also be environmentally friendly, as sustainably produced HVO fuel from Europe is used to reduce the carbon footprint by 90%, and trees are planted in the region in 1975.