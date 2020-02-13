The 1975 promise to only play gender-specific music festivals

The 1975 is committed to only playing gender-balanced music festivals in the future.

Lead singer and guitarist Matthew Healy talked about the band’s attitude towards The Guardian recently. During the interview, it was pointed out that the band “adds a condition to your driver stating that you only play festivals that commit to X% (ideally 50%!) Acts that include women and non-binary performers. “

Healy continued: “Take this as a signing of this contract – I’ve already agreed to some festivals that may not stick to it, and I would never abandon fans who already have tickets. But from now on I will and I believe that male artists can be such true allies. “

The lineups have been predominantly male since their inception. The latest announcement of the lineup for Reading and Leeds Festival, for example, prefers male performers. Of the 91 artists in the cast, only 20 were women.

Times are changing thanks to those with mindsets like Healy – “because the people who go to them feel more involved and more represented. It’s that simple. The best art for me made me feel personally addressed. “

Healy added, “I’m sure my agents have kittens right now, but time is up, people have to act and not chat.”

Source: The Guardian | Photo: Mara Palena Courtesy of the Universal Music Group