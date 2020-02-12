The 1975 commitment to only play gender festivals

The 2020 lineup for the Reading and Leeds Festival was announced this week.



Although a headline slot from the recently reunited Rage Against the Machine has had a positive response, many people have quickly drawn attention to the gross gender imbalance. Of the 91 acts scheduled for the major English festival, only 20 are women.

Guardian Deputy Music Editor Laura Snapes shared her thoughts on the subject and tweeted: “At this point, we can conclusively assume that (CEO of Reading and Leeds advertising company) Melvin Benn is not concerned with representation.”

The 1975 front man, Matty Healy, got involved, although he thought RATM was a “dope booking”, he agreed with Snapes’ comment. Snapes then replied, “Add a condition to your driver that you only play festivals that commit to X% (ideally 50%!) Of actions that include women and non-binary performers.”

Healy quickly committed. “Take that when I sign this contract,” he replied. “I’ve already agreed to some festivals that may not stick to it, and I would never abandon fans who already have tickets. But from now on, I will believe that male artists can be true allies in this way.”

1975, one of the most popular active rock bands in the world today, which is committed to only playing festivals with a balanced gender, is an important step towards equality in the music industry. They were an integral part of the festival line-ups from the beginning and were even headliners at Reading and Leeds last year. They are a coveted booking, and hopefully their commitment to staying at festivals that represent artists who are not male motivates more festivals to think critically about representation in their formations and to encourage other artists to create similar ultimatums.

While some feel that gender festival lineups are unrealistic, this has proven to be possible. Primavera in Barcelona achieved its target of 50 percent women and non-binary performers last year and achieved that target again for the 2020 lineup. Other British festivals are committed to the increasingly popular Keychange initiative, where the festival organizers are committed to achieving a balanced gender balance by 2022.

Healy said it best: “Reading and Leeds with more women would honestly be the best festival in the world.”