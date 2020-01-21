The 19-year-old dirt bike rider died in an accident in West Park

A dirt bike driver died in an accident at West Park over the weekend, just a few days before numerous people drove onto the streets of South Florida in their off-road vehicles, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Southwest 56th Avenue and 23rd Street.

Jerameel Muniz, 19, was traveling at high speed, according to Broward Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, when a 17-year-old boy drove a Yamaha dirtbike west on Southwest 56th Avenue to Southwest 23rd Street.

According to Grossman, Muniz was unable to stop at a signposted stop sign, and both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

Muniz was ejected from his dirt bike and pronounced dead at the Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Grossman said.

The young driver stayed with his 38-year-old passenger on site and worked with detectives, said Grossman.

According to Muniz ‘relatives, the young man was an enthusiastic motorcyclist and had recently graduated from the Sharon School of Excellence in Pembroke Pines.

His family members said that they had gathered at home to support his mother and are waiting for further answers, which led to the crash.

Grossman said the investigation is ongoing.

