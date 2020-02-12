The 108-megapixel camera and the 100x zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra can be magical

The long-awaited launch is finally ready. The first major phone launch of the year came from Samsung’s house, with the Korean tech giant unveiling the Galaxy S20 smartphone line-up with the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and the Galaxy S20 Ultra, as well as the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phones . Perhaps it was to be expected that Samsung would concentrate on the photography performance of their new and upcoming Android flagship phones, and they really do. And nothing defines this better than the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

First, let’s review the headline specifications. And we might as well start with the phone at the top of the ladder – the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The highlight is undoubtedly the 108-megapixel wide camera that sits on the back, together with a 48-megapixel periscope camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a Time of Flight depth sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also gets a 10x hybrid zoom lens, but you should probably focus more on the 100x space lens zoom.

But how does Samsung reach the 100X zoom lens? The 10x hybrid zoom is the starting point thanks to the optical hardware that is present, including a 4x telephoto lens that is linked to the 48-megapixel sensor. This is when you use up to 3.9x zoom. For zoom between 4x and 10x, also known as the lossless hybrid zoom, there is also the extra pixel binning that adds the data from multiple pixels to one larger pixel and a certain amount of sensor cutouts. This is where Artificial Intelligence (AI) really starts, from the moment you zoom in 10x up to 100x. the super resolution zoom depends on the camera AI to ensure that details are not lost with the digital zoom lens. Anyway, no matter how good the AI ​​is, digital zooming through the way it works will jeopardize finer details, although Samsung would hope that pixel binning will take care of that to some extent.

This is definitely the first time we’ve seen 100x zoom on a smartphone, but it’s not the first time we’ve seen super-capable zoom lenses on smartphones. This brings me back to my experience with the Huawei P30 Pro, with a top speed of 50x zoom. The way it worked was that it used an 8-megapiel telephoto camera in combination with a 40-megapixel primary camera sensor. Although 50x was great fun, there was a performance ceiling that was achieved more than 30x in the area of ​​detailing. And if it was a low-light shot, the brightness was considerably compromised because the higher-resolution sensors have much smaller pixels that don’t work so well when capturing enough light – and certainly struggle in a stressful environment with generous amounts of zoom during taking a photo.

Samsung immediately has the advantage in the field of optical hardware, with an incredible primary sensor of 108 megapixels and a periscope sensor of 48 megapixels in the game. There is much more data for image processing AI to play with, and more data is usually better for detailing in photos.

Speaking of low light, how does Samsung intend to tackle potential problems with low light performance? To start, the low-light mode takes multiple shots of the same scene that you are trying to click, with different exposure levels, and then merges them into the final image you see – the best elements from each of the shots the phone took one after the other will be used before these snaps are discarded and the final image is presented to you.

This is also the first time that Samsung phones record 8K videos. That’s not all, because you can also extract still images of 330 megapixels from the video while it is being recorded.

All this possible photography magic of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is not cheap. The prices for this start around $ 1399.99 (around Rs 99,700 before taxes) when it comes to pre-orders later this month in some countries.

